It’s often said that today’s supercars are perfectly useable machines, that you could drive one every day if you wanted to. Which begs the question, if you could, why wouldn’t you? As I climbed aboard our latest Fast Fleet arrival for its maiden voyage with evo, it felt like I was about to find out.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It was a November evening, so it was dark, cold and raining. The windscreen was taking an age to demist; the headlights seemed so feeble that I twice checked it wasn’t just the glow from the DRLs I was seeing (it wasn’t). Several miles of unlit, breathe-in-for-oncoming-vehicles country roads lay ahead, to be negotiated in one of the widest supercars there is. Oh, and rather than winter tyres, it was wearing a set of P Zero Corsas.

Still, there was no backing out now. Having shamelessly thrust my hand into the air to be the first on the evo team to spend some time in our Aventador SVJ long-termer, I’d made my 759bhp, £440,000-with-options bed, so now I had to lie in it.

As I acclimatised to the surroundings (did I mention FR624ZF is also a left-hooker?), those first few miles were embarrassingly slow. Disjointed, too, the SVJ’s powertrain clearly not at its smoothest when driven in such a bridled fashion. Perhaps it would rather be somewhere else, probably on a circuit setting another production car lap record – as indeed this very car did at the Hockenheim GP circuit back in 2019.

Clearly I needed to at least attempt to speak its language: engage full manual mode to stop the clunky single-clutch gearbox throwing its own shifts into the mix, lift the 6.5-litre V12 into the part of its rev band where it breathes more freely, and get more determined with all the controls, as if to let the car know I was ready for what it had to offer – even if I wasn’t entirely sure that I was. And then it happened; suddenly I got my first glimpse of the real SVJ: alive, able to flow along the road, and considerably less intimidating as a result. Phew. Maybe the Lamborghini long-termer dream wouldn’t be completely shattered after all.