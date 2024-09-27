Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder Fast Fleet test – six months in the V10 drop-top

While we’re griping about having access to a free £275,000 supercar for six months, the frustration remains that the driver modes are too restrictive. Lamborghini’s ‘Ego’ setting is absent and therefore the ability to select individual engine, steering and damper settings to create your preferred set-up isn’t possible. This remains the Huracán’s biggest failing, because within its technical armoury is a supercar with the potential to be the very best of its kind, so it’s frustrating knowing it’s locked away from the driver. Oh, and the HMI is hopeless, but that has changed with its replacement.

Ignoring these foibles, there’s no escaping that every drive in the Huracán Spyder was an event. Knowing you were going to drive it, regardless of the drive in question, delivered that fizz of anticipation you only get with cars that you know are going to entertain and exhilarate. As the hazard lights blinked on unlocking, the sense of what’s to come heightened further. Swing the door open and fall into the interior (fifty-fifty on who got on with the seats and who would rather sit on a spike) and you were hooked, wrapped up in the moment. Flick the red toggle switch up, hold the button beneath and wait for the starter to whirr into life, prepare for the bark from the exhaust and for your spine to shiver, hairs to rise and other clichés to wash over you. It’s supercar theatre at its best. Lamborghini at its best.

Some of today’s supercars are too sanitised until you wind them up and light the fuses that allow them to explode into life. Only then do they become the cars their creators set out for them to be before they were required to wind back the histrionics to broaden the appeal. Lamborghini doesn’t do half measures or compromises when it comes to the experiences it offers, and its cars are all the better for it. Although if they could turn the volume down a notch they wouldn’t get any complaints from us.

Date acquired January 2023 Duration of test 6 months Total test mileage 5750 Overall mpg 16.8 Costs £0 Purchase price £274,700 Value today c£240,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 313.