It’s been on its way for some time, but the Range Rover Electric has finally arrived. The high-end EV market has been a tough nut to crack for some manufacturers, but Range Rover is convinced it’s found the winning recipe. ‘We listened to what our customers want’, said Simon Fairbrother, Range Rover Electric Programme Chief. ‘The overwhelming response was, first and foremost, it needs to be a Range Rover. Don’t change it, just make it better,’ and it seems that’s precisely what it’s done.

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Priced from £154,070 for the ‘EV550 Autobiography’, buyers pay a £50,000 premium over the entry-level combustion model, but given the Autobiography trim entry point, it’s quite clear that no Range Rover Electric is basic. Its dual-motors (one on each axle, produced in-house in the UK) produce a total of 542bhp and 627lb ft of torque to put it ahead of the V8-powered P530 right from the bottom of the range, with a 4.3sec 0-60mph time a tenth quicker too. It won’t trouble a Tesla Model X Plaid, but the Range Rover has never been a car for drag racing on YouTube.

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Range Rover’s approach to building an EV couldn’t be more different to Jaguar’s just across the hall in Coventry. Jaguar is going unashamedly bold – to the point of being unrecognisable – in a bid to entice new customers, but the Range Rover EV flies completely under the radar. If it wasn’t for the flash of green on its number plate you wouldn’t know it was battery powered, although the keen-eyed will spot a sleek, blanked-off grille, low-drag aero wheels and a slick underbody too. Range Rover’s approach to EVs is about giving buyers a choice of powertrain to suit their lives, rather than forcing them down a certain path – hence why petrol, diesel and PHEV models will continue to be sold alongside the Electric, and the latest Range Rover was designed from the outset to accommodate all types of powertrain.