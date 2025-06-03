The Le Mans 24 Hours is back for its 93rd running, with an even more diverse grid of 62 contenders hitting Circuit de la Sarthe on Saturday June 14 to embark on one of motorsport’s toughest challenges. If you can peel your eyes away from the track action, new car reveals and debuts are also set to take place before the race comes to a close on Sunday at 1600.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A total of 38 turns over 8.5 miles make Circuit de la Sarthe a challenge for a single lap, but all 62 racers will attempt to lap the circuit for 24 hours straight. In the hypercar category, 21 racers will compete this year, and while that’s two down on 2024, it’s hardly a disappointing showing. A pack of four V8-powered Cadillac V-Series R Hypercars will add plenty of theatre, with Ferrari hoping for a third victory in a row with three 499Ps. Peugeot will return with its 9X8 too, with the Alpine A424, BMW M Hybrid V8 and Toyota GR010 also hitting the track.

> Here’s the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH in its final Le Mans-ready form

As if the Cadillac won’t create enough sound, The Heart of Racing is bringing a pair of Aston Martin Valkyries to the table, marking the model’s Le Mans debut. Powered by the same Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 as the road car, race-optimised for the extreme conditions of an endurance race, it'll be fascinating to see (and hear) it on the track. It marks the first time since the end of the 1990s GT1 era that a car closely related to road-going machinery has been in the fight for outright victory at Le Mans.

Matching Cadillac with four Hypercars is Porsche, with a group of 963s hoping to continue some of the success they’ve already seen. It looks as if there might be even more than just four in attendance, too, with the one-off 963 ‘RSP’ road car also likely to make its debut. Peugeot will also reveal something for the road with the world debut of its new 208 GTi on June 13.