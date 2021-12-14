This Lexus supercar concept is an LFA for the future, but does it have a V10?

A few years ago Lexus gave us the ‘Electrified Sport’ concept, and while this car might not have entered production as soon as Lexus suggested it would, we’ve now received this instead. The new Sport concept, shown for the first time at Monterey car week earlier this year, refines that same design to create a bold two-door supercar, and what would be a spiritual successor to the iconic LFA.

Just like the incoming Toyota GR GT supercar, this model has a sleek cab-rear silhouette, with a long, dramatic bonnet, huge rear diffuser and even an expansive rear deck complete with an integrated drone (no, we’re not sure why either).

Design aside, the big question is what will power this new supercar and while Lexus hasn’t confirmed or denied anything on the matter, we do know that it will at least be heavily electrified – the reveal of its cabin at the Japan Mobility Show reveals that it has a ‘charging’ percentage. Whether or not this system will be assisted by an internal combustion engine is yet to be seen.

Based on the sound of the Toyota GR supercar during testing and its appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we know it will come with a V8, but things aren’t so certain with this. Of course, this is still a concept for now and so details may change with time, but a preview of the sound it will make clearly relates to that of the screaming 4.8-litre V10 in the LFA.