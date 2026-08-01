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evo magazine issue 349 September 2026 – pre-order now

In evo issue 349 we enter the 1990s with the latest in the Supercar Eras series, drive the Lotus Emira 420 Sport, a mid-engined Elise, the Porsche 911 GT3 S/C and a new supercar from Chinese manufacturer Denza

by: Ethan Jupp
1 Aug 2026
evo issue 3497

The new issue of evo magazine – September 2026 – is available to order from the evo online shop and will be in Apple News+ all leading newsagents and supermarkets, on Zinio and Readly next week.

To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

evo issue 349 – what’s inside

In evo issue 349, our Supercar Eras series continues as we enter the 1990s, with judge (and evo deputy editor) James Taylor presiding. This time, we’ve gathered a stunning group with the Aston Martin Vantage V550, Lamborghini Diablo SV, Ferrari 550 Maranello, Honda NSX, TVR Cerbera and Porsche 993 Turbo S. As the genre of supercar graduates beyond the wedge shape that started it all and the hypercar genre arrives with the McLaren F1 (as discussed in detail in a supplementary feature) the 1990s saw the limits of what’s possible, and the definition of the supercar, pushed still further.

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The 2020s supercar world would be unrecognisable to someone from the 1990s, with even China joining the action, albeit with a silent electric-powered exotic in the form of the 1000bhp Denza Z, driven at Goodwood in this issue. We also get behind the wheel of more traditional exotic names – Porsche’s new 911 GT3 S/C, which brings an open-top to the extreme GT3 genre, as well as Ferrari’s 849 Testarossa Spider, a 1000bhp mid-engined machine you could walk into a Ferrari dealer and order tomorrow.

Lotus features prominently in this issue, with its new Emira 420 Sport tested on road and track. The most extreme, focussed road-going Emira variant yet is claimed to be the car Porsche Cayman GT4 owners should trade up to. We also get behind the wheel of a new Analogue Automotive Lotus Elise restomod with a twist, that quite literally puts the driver at the centre of the occasion, with a McLaren F1-style central seat.

We also meet the man that shaped Nissan’s Skyline GT-R, Dirk Schoysman, the team behind the new Red Bull RB17 track hypercar, get the lowdown on Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre, the next Alpine A110, the new McLaren 788 HS supercar and the next Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. We also sit down with Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, to discuss everything from the Luce to synthesised manual transmissions.

To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, subscribe or head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 349 delivered to your door.

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