evo Magazine issue 343 March 2026 – on sale now

Then on the other end of the spectrum, Ravage Automobile’s jewel-like Alpine A110s, driven on their home turf on the Col de Turini by evo editor-at-large, Dickie Meaden. How to perfect a near-perfect coupe? Make it wider and more aggressive, with wider tyres, KW adjustable suspension and a worked-over engine for 338bhp. Oh, and some delicious near-OEM-standard custom coachwork as a visual tribute to Alpine’s historic rally cars. That, in addition to some spectacularly loud colour and spec choices, plus some very special O.Z Racing wheels, is the fine work of these industry veterans turned artisans.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we have an audience with the new one-off Bugatti Veyron tribute, the stunning F.K.P. Hommage, a car that concludes long-standing unfinished business for its designer. We also sit down with Lamborghini design boss Mitja Borkert to hear the story of his journey to one of motoring’s best design jobs. We also head off to the Nürburgring for some tuition and laps in a new Porsche 911 GT3, to Tennessee in the US for an audience with The Tail of the Dragon in a Mini JCW and to the Dakar Rally with the Defender Octa and Monaco with the Toyota GR Yaris for Rallye Monte-Carlo 2026.

Finally driven in issue 343 too, is the all-new all-electric Jaguar. Cutting through the noise, the hype, the vitriol, we get our first taste of what Jaguar’s new era is really about, albeit on ice. We also get a proper drive in the Volkswagen Golf Edition 50. Perhaps the last great hope for the Mk8, the Edition 50 is, in effect, a successor to the sublime Golf GTI Clubsport S of ten years ago. Can it possibly deliver on that legacy?

We also get wheel time in Ferrari’s new flagship supercar, the 849 Testarossa, a car tasked with facing off against Lamborghini’s Revuelto and absolving the sins of the original SF90. Hopefully, the 849 explores the full potential of those V8 hybrid bones. Two hot EVs lock horns in this issue too, with the standard-setting Hyundai Ioniq 5 N facing an alternate sort of fast EV, the Alpine A390.

To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 343 delivered straight to your door.