evo magazine issue 339 November 2025 - on sale now

If you’ve ever fantasised about having a proper sports car in your life, the November 2025 issue of evo magazine will have you flicking through the classifieds as we bring together four modern classics from the genre – BMW Z4 M Coupé, Lotus Evora Sport 410, TVR T350C and original 981 Porsche Cayman GT4 – to rediscover what made them so desirable. As characterful as they are affordable, their kind has never seemed so appealing.

Also in this issue: we compare the new Lotus Emira Turbo SE with Alpine’s A110 GTS to find out which is the better left-field modern-day sports car choice; the Aston Martin DB12 Volante and Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo fight it out to identify which is the stronger drop-top GT; and we drive the £315,000, 815bhp Ford Mustang GTD on road and track, to find out if it’s a true Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival or another kind of animal altogether.

The next evolution of our Eras series also begins as we drive the first and latest generations (separated by no less than 25 years) of Porsche 911 GT3 back-to-back. How are these generations of what’s almost universally agreed to be the ultimate sports car both similar and different? Find out in issue 339.

Key first drives in the new issue include the Aston Martin DBX S, RML GT Hypercar and Mercedes-AMG GT43. Plus there’s the usual roster of epic features, columns, insights and, of course, our long-term test reports.