News

evo magazine issue 338 October 2025 - on sale now

In the October 2025 issue of evo, our eras series concludes, as we pick a winner

by: Ethan Jupp
3 Sep 2025
evo 338 covers6

The new issue of evo – October 2025 – is on sale now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now. To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 338 – what’s inside

evo 338 features the final chapter in our ‘Eras’ series, in which we’ve been looking at the defining performance cars of each decade from the 1980s onwards. This time it’s the turn of the 2020s, but as well as examining the driver’s cars of today, we’re also looking to the future and what we can expect in another decade’s time. Then to round things off, we’re taking stock of the entire series, examining the evolution of power, weight, technology and more in our favourite performance cars, and of course we’ll be naming our favourite evo Era of all. Which decade do you think will win?

For the test itself we gather together the latest Mazda MX-5, the BMW M5 Touring, the Ferrari 296 GTS, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the Honda Civic Type R and the Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid. This is possibly the broadest selection of car types we’ve had on an Eras test, reflecting a market that caters to those looking to the past as well as the future. The Civic and Mazda are old-school – manual, without any hybrid assistance and, in the case of the Mazda, naturally aspirated and lightweight. Then the M5, Ferrari and Porsche show the different ways hybrid tech has been introduced to the long-serving performance cars we love. Finally, the Ioniq 5 N is an island among all the cars that have featured in our Eras tests, in that it’s an electric car. It telegraphs what’s possible in terms of driving thrills from EVs today and has some innovative ways of re-injecting some combustion engine-esque engagement.

evo 3386

Elsewhere in the issue we look at 2025’s ultimate trio of V12 monsters, the Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari 12 Cilindri and Lamborghini Revuelto. Although very much cut from the same cloth as their predecessors, they are also extraordinarily contemporary and high-tech. There might be a feeling of doom and gloom around fun fast cars at the moment but here, in the market for 12-cylinder supercars, life is as good as ever. We also take a look at what life’s like in 2025 as an owner of some of these cars’ esteemed ancestors – V12 life isn’t cheap…

We also take a trio of five-cylinder fast Audis to the French Pyrenees to celebrate one of the most charismatic combustion engines of the modern era. Audi’s five-cylinder will soon be committed to history, when the RS3 is put out to pasture ahead of more stringent emission regulations coming in. It’s the end of a glorious lineage of five-cylinder warblers.

Key first drives in the new issue include the Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar, the GT3 RS MR at Monza, in its home habitat of a fast racetrack, and the Lotus Emira Turbo SE. All this plus the usual roster of features, columns, insights and of course our Fast Fleet reports.

