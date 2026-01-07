evo magazine issue 342 February 2026 – on sale now

The new issue of evo magazine – February 2026 – is available to order now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now.

A new era of fast family cars is approaching, with the big-hitting supersaloons and estates we love moving from pure petrol to hybrid power. BMW has already made the transition with its latest M5 (which gained over half a ton in the process), while Audi has axed its C8-generation RS6 as it prepares an electrified replacement. With change ahead, there’s no better time to remind ourselves of what made the old guard of fast family cars so great – and they don’t get much better than the M5 CS and RS6 GT.

In issue 342, we bring these last-of-the-line V8 powerhouses together on spectacular Welsh roads, rediscovering the magic that made each of them stand-out performance cars when new. The M5 CS stole our hearts and took the evo Car of the Year crown in 2021, while the sharply focused Audi proved to be one of Ingolstadt's finest performance cars three years later, placing a very respectable fifth in 2024’s test. Which delivers the bigger thrill today?

Elsewhere in the magazine, we test Ferrari’s new entry-level sports GT, the Amalfi. Entry-level is a relative term, of course, because this cheapest Ferrari still costs over £200k, has almost as much power as an Enzo, and packs some of the most sophisticated chassis technology you’ll find in a grand tourer. It’s tasked with following up the brilliant Roma, and employs iterative upgrades to that car’s suspension, design and powertrain, plus a totally redesigned interior, so it’s fit to take on Aston Martin’s Vantage. We put it to the test in Portugal’s Algarve region.

We also get acquainted with another new Italian supercar in issue 342: the Lamborghini Temerario. Until now we’ve only sampled Lambo’s hybrid V8, 10,000rpm Huracán replacement on track, where it impressed rather than dazzled. Can it hit the extraordinary highs of its big brother, the Revuelto, as a road car? We head to Italy to find out.

At the other end of the spectrum, we test two high-performance daily drivers from the Volkswagen Group – the Mk8.5 Golf R and Cupra’s Leon 333 – to find out whether there’s a meaningful difference to be found between two mechanically identical cars, and whether either is worth your money. Also included is a first drive of the Nichols N1A – a road-legal Can-Am-inspired creation that weighs the same as a Lotus Elise, yet packs a monstrous 700bhp 7-litre V8 – and we have full details on Toyota’s new GR GT supercar too.

To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 342 delivered straight to your door.