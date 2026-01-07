Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine issue 342 February 2026 – on sale now

In the February 2026 issue of evo, we test a pair of all-time great fast family cars, drive Ferrari’s new Amalfi, and hit the road in the Lamborghini Temerario for the first time – and much more

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Jan 2026
evo magazine issue 3428

The new issue of evo magazine – February 2026 – is available to order now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now.

To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 342 – what’s inside

A new era of fast family cars is approaching, with the big-hitting supersaloons and estates we love moving from pure petrol to hybrid power. BMW has already made the transition with its latest M5 (which gained over half a ton in the process), while Audi has axed its C8-generation RS6 as it prepares an electrified replacement. With change ahead, there’s no better time to remind ourselves of what made the old guard of fast family cars so great – and they don’t get much better than the M5 CS and RS6 GT

Advertisement - Article continues below

In issue 342, we bring these last-of-the-line V8 powerhouses together on spectacular Welsh roads, rediscovering the magic that made each of them stand-out performance cars when new. The M5 CS stole our hearts and took the evo Car of the Year crown in 2021, while the sharply focused Audi proved to be one of Ingolstadt's finest performance cars three years later, placing a very respectable fifth in 2024’s test. Which delivers the bigger thrill today? 

evo magazine issue 3428

Elsewhere in the magazine, we test Ferrari’s new entry-level sports GT, the Amalfi. Entry-level is a relative term, of course, because this cheapest Ferrari still costs over £200k, has almost as much power as an Enzo, and packs some of the most sophisticated chassis technology you’ll find in a grand tourer. It’s tasked with following up the brilliant Roma, and employs iterative upgrades to that car’s suspension, design and powertrain, plus a totally redesigned interior, so it’s fit to take on Aston Martin’s Vantage. We put it to the test in Portugal’s Algarve region. 

We also get acquainted with another new Italian supercar in issue 342: the Lamborghini Temerario. Until now we’ve only sampled Lambo’s hybrid V8, 10,000rpm Huracán replacement on track, where it impressed rather than dazzled. Can it hit the extraordinary highs of its big brother, the Revuelto, as a road car? We head to Italy to find out. 

evo magazine issue 3428

At the other end of the spectrum, we test two high-performance daily drivers from the Volkswagen Group – the Mk8.5 Golf R and Cupra’s Leon 333 – to find out whether there’s a meaningful difference to be found between two mechanically identical cars, and whether either is worth your money. Also included is a first drive of the Nichols N1A – a road-legal Can-Am-inspired creation that weighs the same as a Lotus Elise, yet packs a monstrous 700bhp 7-litre V8 – and we have full details on Toyota’s new GR GT supercar too. 

To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 342 delivered straight to your door.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine issue 339 November 2025 - on sale now
evo 339
News

evo magazine issue 339 November 2025 - on sale now

In the November 2025 issue of evo, we evaluate modern classic sports cars, compare the first and latest 911 GT3s, and much more
8 Oct 2025
evo magazine issue 338 October 2025 - on sale now
evo 338 covers
News

evo magazine issue 338 October 2025 - on sale now

In the October 2025 issue of evo, our eras series concludes, as we pick a winner
3 Sep 2025
evo magazine issue 337 September 2025 - on sale now
evo issue 337
News

evo magazine issue 337 September 2025 - on sale now

In the September 2025 issue of evo, we explore the 2010s and the cars that defined it, from the McLaren 650S to the Ford Fiesta ST
6 Aug 2025
evo magazine issue 336 August 2025 - on sale now
evo 336 covers
News

evo magazine issue 336 August 2025 - on sale now

In the August 2025 issue of evo, we explore the 2000s and the cars that defined it, from the Lamborghini Murciélago to the Mini Cooper S.
9 Jul 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Forget the gloom, Car of the Year proved we're in a performance car golden era
eCoty
Opinion

Forget the gloom, Car of the Year proved we're in a performance car golden era

Fewer manuals and higher weights than ever. But 2025's best performance cars were still thrilling
3 Jan 2026
Best performance SUVs 2026 – supercar performance in a family-friendly package
Best performance SUVs
Best cars

Best performance SUVs 2026 – supercar performance in a family-friendly package

High-performance SUV sounds like an oxymoron but in 2026, brute force engineering and clever chassis tech have given us some genuinely exciting fast 4…
5 Jan 2026
The BMW M2 CS should have been amazing, so why was it the biggest letdown?
BMW M2 CS
Opinion

The BMW M2 CS should have been amazing, so why was it the biggest letdown?

Meaden found his perfect two-car garage at this year's evo Car of the Year, but it doesn't feature Munich's latest
31 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content