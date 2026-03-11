Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
evo magazine issue 344 April 2026 – on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine we gather five-star icons, wrangle 1800bhp on the road and say farewell to the FL5 Type R, plus a whole lot more

by: Sam Jenkins
11 Mar 2026
The new issue of evo magazine – April 2026 – is available now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue right now.

To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

evo magazine issue 3448

evo issue 344 – what’s inside

In evo issue 344, we look back to some of the finest cars we’ve tested with a gathering of six we’ve awarded the full five stars. From the budget-friendly Toyota GR86 to the extreme Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and the five-cylinder Ford Focus RS500 of 2010, we celebrate past masters from each and every corner of the performance car market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Another car to receive our highest star rating is the FL5 Honda Civic Type R – sadly now off sale. To mark the end of production of one of the best hot hatchbacks of a generation, evo editor-at-large Richard Meaden heads to some of the UK’s best roads for a final drive in the swansong variant: the Civic Type R Ultimate.

Also in this issue, Meaden heads all the way to the USA to drive none other than the 1800bhp+ Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution. This might be a take on the F5 designed specifically for track use, but it comes with number plates. So it only made sense to find out just how usable it is on the expansive Texan roads.

evo magazine issue 3448

For something a little more practical, Henry Catchpole gets behind the wheel of the new, highly anticipated Audi RS5 Avant for a first drive. It certainly has the looks, and with 630bhp it eclipses the output of some very serious alternatives, but as we find out, it all comes at a price…

Stephen Dobie jumps all the way back to the starting point of the fast Subaru by revisiting the Impreza Turbo, Antony Ingram explores the timeline of the curious rotary engine with a visit to the Mazda Museum and James Taylor puts the Porsche 911 Carrera S and Mercedes-AMG GT55 head-to-head on some rather damp Cumbrian roads.

To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 344 delivered to your door.

