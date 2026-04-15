Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine issue 345 May 2026 – on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine we drive Aston Martin Valhalla, put the new Honda Prelude up against its closest alternative and revisit the iconic BMW Z8

by: Sam Jenkins
15 Apr 2026
evo magazine issue 34510

The new issue of evo magazine – May 2026 – is available now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue right now.

To guarantee you never miss an issue of evosubscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

evo issue 345 – what’s inside

In evo issue 345, we get behind the wheel of the long-awaited Aston Martin Valhalla to find out if Gaydon really has what it takes to take on Lamborghini and Ferrari in the competitive mid-engined supercar segment. It certainly has the looks, and a peak output of 1064bhp puts it well within reach of the very best supercars on sale, but we find out how it fares in the real world.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the other end of the scale, we put some of the very best sub-£40k electric hot hatches to the test on track to find out if they can finally offer thrills in-line with the finest petrol-powered alternatives. EVs have never quite been able to muster true hot hatch dynamics, but the Alpine A290 and Abarth 600e have potential.

evo magazine issue 34510

The BMW Z8 is a modern classic and an icon in the eyes of some, with its excellent design and M5 heart. It never quite hit the spot in its day for us though, receiving a three-star rating as a result: will a drive through a 2026 lens help uncover its best qualities?

The new Honda Prelude is a promising new entrant to the affordable sports car segment, plugging the huge gap left by the Audi TT when it went off sale. Its on-paper performance is not anything to concern even a modern hot hatch, but then the Toyota GT86 was exactly the same... we put them head-to-head.

From Caparo to Ascari and everything in between, Richard Porter dives deep into the fascinating world of once-promising British car manufacturers that never quite met their heady goals. We also speak to Robin Wells, a man who decided to build his very own sports car in the Wells Vertige, revisit the elusive McLaren MSO HS, drive the new Aston Martin Vantage S and more.

To read all of this plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and much more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 345 delivered straight to your door.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine issue 344 April 2026 – on sale now
evo magazine issue 344
News

evo magazine issue 344 April 2026 – on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine we gather five-star icons, wrangle 1800bhp on the road and say farewell to the FL5 Type R, plus a whole lot more
11 Mar 2026
evo magazine issue 343 March 2026 – on sale now
evo Magazine issue 343
News

evo magazine issue 343 March 2026 – on sale now

It’s a French revolution in the new issue of evo, with iconic 80’s hot hatches and jewel-like Alpine A110 coach builds, plus a whole lot more
11 Feb 2026
evo magazine issue 342 February 2026 – on sale now
evo magazine issue 342
News

evo magazine issue 342 February 2026 – on sale now

In the February 2026 issue of evo, we test a pair of all-time great fast family cars, drive Ferrari’s new Amalfi, and hit the road in the Lamborghini …
7 Jan 2026
evo magazine issue 339 November 2025 - on sale now
evo 339
News

evo magazine issue 339 November 2025 - on sale now

In the November 2025 issue of evo, we evaluate modern classic sports cars, compare the first and latest 911 GT3s, and much more
8 Oct 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Citroën C5 Aircross review – quirky, honest SUV offering Range Rover comfort on a budget
Citroën C5 Aircross
In-depth reviews

Citroën C5 Aircross review – quirky, honest SUV offering Range Rover comfort on a budget

When is a generic family crossover not the dullest thing on Earth? When it’s a comfy Citroën glazed in weirdness
9 Apr 2026
Looking for a used performance car icon? Try these – car pictures of the week
Used performance car icons
Features

Looking for a used performance car icon? Try these – car pictures of the week

Does price, a lack of personality and irritating mandated nannying in new cars put you off? Look to the stars of the past…
11 Apr 2026
Honda Civic Type R (EK9, 1997-2000) review – 1990s JDM icon makes a Peugeot 205 GTI look agricultural
Honda Civic Type R EK9
Reviews

Honda Civic Type R (EK9, 1997-2000) review – 1990s JDM icon makes a Peugeot 205 GTI look agricultural

The EK9 was the beginning of the Civic Type R story, but Honda never officially sold it in the UK. Unicorn status on our shores is a given, then
13 Apr 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content