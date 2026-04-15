evo magazine issue 345 May 2026 – on sale now

The new issue of evo magazine – May 2026 – is available now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue right now.

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evo issue 345 – what’s inside

In evo issue 345, we get behind the wheel of the long-awaited Aston Martin Valhalla to find out if Gaydon really has what it takes to take on Lamborghini and Ferrari in the competitive mid-engined supercar segment. It certainly has the looks, and a peak output of 1064bhp puts it well within reach of the very best supercars on sale, but we find out how it fares in the real world.

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At the other end of the scale, we put some of the very best sub-£40k electric hot hatches to the test on track to find out if they can finally offer thrills in-line with the finest petrol-powered alternatives. EVs have never quite been able to muster true hot hatch dynamics, but the Alpine A290 and Abarth 600e have potential.

The BMW Z8 is a modern classic and an icon in the eyes of some, with its excellent design and M5 heart. It never quite hit the spot in its day for us though, receiving a three-star rating as a result: will a drive through a 2026 lens help uncover its best qualities?

The new Honda Prelude is a promising new entrant to the affordable sports car segment, plugging the huge gap left by the Audi TT when it went off sale. Its on-paper performance is not anything to concern even a modern hot hatch, but then the Toyota GT86 was exactly the same... we put them head-to-head.

From Caparo to Ascari and everything in between, Richard Porter dives deep into the fascinating world of once-promising British car manufacturers that never quite met their heady goals. We also speak to Robin Wells, a man who decided to build his very own sports car in the Wells Vertige, revisit the elusive McLaren MSO HS, drive the new Aston Martin Vantage S and more.

To read all of this plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and much more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 345 delivered straight to your door.