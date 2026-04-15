evo magazine issue 345 May 2026 – on sale now
In the latest issue of evo magazine we drive Aston Martin Valhalla, put the new Honda Prelude up against its closest alternative and revisit the iconic BMW Z8
The new issue of evo magazine – May 2026 – is available now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue right now.
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evo issue 345 – what’s inside
In evo issue 345, we get behind the wheel of the long-awaited Aston Martin Valhalla to find out if Gaydon really has what it takes to take on Lamborghini and Ferrari in the competitive mid-engined supercar segment. It certainly has the looks, and a peak output of 1064bhp puts it well within reach of the very best supercars on sale, but we find out how it fares in the real world.
At the other end of the scale, we put some of the very best sub-£40k electric hot hatches to the test on track to find out if they can finally offer thrills in-line with the finest petrol-powered alternatives. EVs have never quite been able to muster true hot hatch dynamics, but the Alpine A290 and Abarth 600e have potential.
The BMW Z8 is a modern classic and an icon in the eyes of some, with its excellent design and M5 heart. It never quite hit the spot in its day for us though, receiving a three-star rating as a result: will a drive through a 2026 lens help uncover its best qualities?
The new Honda Prelude is a promising new entrant to the affordable sports car segment, plugging the huge gap left by the Audi TT when it went off sale. Its on-paper performance is not anything to concern even a modern hot hatch, but then the Toyota GT86 was exactly the same... we put them head-to-head.
From Caparo to Ascari and everything in between, Richard Porter dives deep into the fascinating world of once-promising British car manufacturers that never quite met their heady goals. We also speak to Robin Wells, a man who decided to build his very own sports car in the Wells Vertige, revisit the elusive McLaren MSO HS, drive the new Aston Martin Vantage S and more.
To read all of this plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and much more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 345 delivered straight to your door.