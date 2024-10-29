> McLaren 750S review – astonishing Ferrari 296 GTB rival

'We have a clear strategy to achieve our vision,' Nick Collins said in a statement. 'We will move at an incredible pace to do so. We need to optimise operations, deliver efficiencies and reshape the new integrated organisation, so that we can grow our portfolio of cars,' he clarified.

What does all this mean for McLaren? Well, it needs a wider portfolio of vehicles to sell, both to those who already have a McLaren but also require something more practical and/or with zero emissions, and to those who don’t want a supercar but do want to be part of the McLaren family.

This need will now be met by Forseven’s current product plans, a portfolio of vehicles – including an SUV – that have been designed and developed to near completion with everything in place bar a brand to sell them under. The cost to create and launch an automotive brand wasn’t an option, but the McLaren name provides this missing link. Access to Nio’s battery technology will also accelerate McLaren’s electrification strategy ahead of many of legacy brands on their electrified transformation and, of course, the iStream technology will see a piece of Gordon Murray innovation once again back in a McLaren.

Away from the product, McLaren will spread its wings around the United Kingdom. Its existing carbon fibre production facility in Sheffield will continue to create the firm’s Monocell tubs and has capacity to take on the production of additional carbon platforms.

The McLaren Technology Centre in Surrey, the company’s spiritual home that it sold off to raise much needed funds in 2021, will remain the company’s home and be where the current product line is manufactured. It will also benefit from Foreseven facilities in Bicester, which includes a new design facility under development, and as well as the talent stationed at its headquarters in Leamington Spa.