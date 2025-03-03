Lanzante says that in addition to a focus on engineering, the model has also been developed with usability and ownership in mind, something that can’t be said for some other high-profile hypercars launched in recent times – an enlarged motorsport-style 70-litre fuel cell and improved luggage capacity are among the changes, combining with three seats to make it a much more useable car for long distances than the donor.

Lanzante 95-59 design

The most obvious visual change is of course the styling, which has been penned by Paul Howse, the man that helped design the McLaren P1, 720S and Artura. The 750S’s light units remain but the rest of the bodywork has been reprofiled for what is arguably a more subtle, stylish look than McLaren’s aggressive supercar. The sculptural bodywork tapers into a prominent belt line around the side, with the 750S’s prominent door inlets remaining, albeit with a redesign. Also on the doors, a neat nod to the original F1 design model, with top-mounted rear-view mirrors.

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At the rear we can see the same hydraulic wing stays as the 750S, only with a reprofiled wing element up top. Swooping P1-style rear lights lead round into a single central exhaust. Below is a large diffuser, through which, as with all McLarens, the back of the transmission can be spied. At present the car is a ‘production-intent styling concept’, meaning it’s not a fully production ready model as yet. The grey paint glazing the all carbonfibre bodywork is called Ueno Grey and is the exact same shade as that of the 1995 Le Mans winner.

Inside is obviously where the biggest change has occurred, from the super series McLarens on which the 95-59 is based. The central seat is lightweight and movable, with the flanking passenger seats engineered into the redesigned chassis. There are no images as yet of what the cabin of the 95-59 looks like but expect repositioned and repurposed McLaren hardware, potentially of Speedtail relation.