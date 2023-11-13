The limited-run McLaren 750S ‘Triple Crown’ is a hand-painted MSO special

Paying homage to McLaren’s greatest motorsport achievements, the McLaren 750S ‘Triple Crown’ features a complete MSO overhaul with references to the racers that helped the brand achieve victory. Based on the 750S in both coupe and Spider form, just six examples will be produced, with each car already accounted for. Launched at the Velocity Invitational festival in California by Lando Norris, Pato O’Ward and Derek Bell, the limited-run special features a 3-7-59 theme, referencing the numbers of the cars that took victory for the marque in 1974, 1984 and 1995. The ‘3’ references the M16D driven at the Indianapolis 500 by Johnny Rutherford, the ‘7’ Alain Prost’s Monaco Grand Prix-winning McLaren MP4/2 and the ‘59’ from the iconic McLaren F1 GTR that finished first at the 1995 Le Man 24 Hours driven by Masanori Sekiya, Yannick Dalmas and JJ Lehto. > McLaren confirms 2024 Le Mans entry The Triple Crown’s underlying hardware is unchanged, retaining the 750S’s standard 740bhp output for a 2.8sec 0-62mph time and 206mph top speed, but McLaren has applied more than mere stickers and badges. In fact, it says this is the most intensive project MSO has undertaken to date, and that it acts as a showcase for just how far it can take personalisation.

While the bold, complex design might not be for some, it’s hard to argue with the level of craftsmanship involved. Created entirely from paint, the livery combines 20 colours and numerous application methods to create a seamless, high-quality finish. Such is the complexity of the design, each car is said to take over 1200 hours to paint. The front end takes inspiration from the MP4/2, while each side of the car references the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR – the design even features the green dot denoting that car’s GT1 status. The rear end then lifts elements of the M16D, with the rear third matched to its orange paint, transitioning from the F1 GTR’s grey with a unique chequered flag effect. There are also nods to each car hidden throughout the design, with the brake calipers finished in alternating blue, red and Le Mans Gold, and silver leaf detailing used to create the Triple Crown logo. 13 Look closely and you’ll even find QR codes hidden throughout the artwork, leading to detailed information on the model’s development. A ‘3-7-59’ motif is nestled within the mounting brackets for the LED running lights, and MSO has even gone as far as to include a high-tech, illuminated electrochromic MSO logo within the brake light on the underside of the airbrake. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car