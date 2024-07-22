It looks like a supercar and sounds like a supercar; it probably even smells and tastes like a supercar. Yet look for the McLaren GT on its maker’s website and you will find it not under the ‘Supercars’ section, but on its lonesome under the heading ‘GT’. A grand tourer it is, then. Possibly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s still hard to imagine that it might be one when you open the dihedral door – like supercars have – and then lower yourself way down into its driver’s seat, supercar-style. Or when you start the engine and are greeted not by a warm, rich, muted hum, but by the coarse, flat tone we know well from other McLarens. Y’know, the supercars.

> Why flooring a modern classic Aston Martin for a cold start stops it from blowing up

It’s only when you pull away that the GT’s GT side really makes itself felt, and it strikes you within just a few metres: no supercar has a ride that’s this relaxed, this absorbent, this comfortable. Is that enough to make it a car you’d want to go grand touring in, though, or at the very least one you might want to use every day, as McLaren suggests you could? That’s what we set out to discover by running GT06 MCL for several months and through some of the worst weather of the year.