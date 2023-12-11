The Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance is the most powerful SL ever

Running on 400V architecture, the model’s rear-mounted motor draws its power from a 6.1kWh battery pack mounted above the rear axle for optimum weight distribution. Unlike some hybrid performance cars, the SL63 S E Performance can run on pure electric power, albeit for up to 8 miles at a time.

Powering the SL63 S E Performance is not the 2-litre four-cylinder from the new C63 , but AMG’s excellent 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing 604bhp (a higher output than the standard SL63). As if that wasn’t enough, a rear-mounted electric motor provides an additional 201bhp and 236lb ft of torque through a two-speed transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential. The combined effect is a ludicrous 805bhp and 1047lb ft of torque, driving all four wheels for a 2.9sec 0-62mph time and topping out at 197mph.

Joining Mercedes-AMG ’s ever-expanding range of electrified performance models, the SL63 S E Performance has been launched as the division’s drop-top flagship. Coming ahead of the hybridised AMG GT , the model features a host of cutting edge powertrain and chassis technology, and happens to be the most powerful factory SL launched to date. Pricing and UK availability is yet to be confirmed, but expect a price tag somewhere in the region of £200,000.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, said: 'With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance but also the option of all-electric driving. Extensive equipment options and the high-quality materials used also make the SL one of the most exclusive roadsters on the market - a real dream car.'

Mercedes-AMG’s trick Active Ride Control suspension system is fitted as standard, providing roll stabilisation and damper rebound and compression adjustment on-the-fly. Rear-axle steering is also standard, turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds and the same direction as the front wheels at higher speeds.

Mounted behind its standard, aero-optimised 20-inch forged wheels are new carbon ceramic brakes, equipped at no cost for the S E Performance. The front axle receives 420mm carbon ceramic discs with six-piston calipers painted bronze to set them apart from the steel set – at the rear, it’s a single piston setup acting upon a 380mm disc. Tyres are chunky 265-section front, 295-section rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4Ss as standard, with a wider set mounted to the optional 21-inch wheels.

Design changes over the pure-combustion SL63 are very minimal, with only the red S E Performance branding on the badging, and a somewhat unsightly charging flap on the rear bumper setting it apart. Active aerodynamic elements do feature, but are hidden away beneath the engine compartment, with a flap extending downwards by 40mm at 50mph to create a Venturi effect – the SL’s active rear wing also makes an appearance.

Inside there’s not much to distinguish the flagship, with the cabin featuring the same 2+2 seating configuration and MBUX-powered portrait infotainment display. Massage-equipped AMG Sport seats come as standard, with the optional AMG Performance seats adding ventilation openings in the seat backs, upholstered in diamond quilted Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre as standard.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, but with the ordinary SL63 costing from £171,965, expect to pay from around the £200,000 mark when it goes on sale next year.

Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance specs