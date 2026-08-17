Institutions are at risk in 2026 and 2027, as car brands contemplate how long-standing nameplates are to proceed into an uncertain future. Mercedes-Benz, like BMW, is hedging its bets. Having already launched an extraordinarily innovative all-electric C-class, now it’s introducing a facelift for its combustion model. Merc’s own tagline sums it up best: ‘trusted continuity’. This is the C-class we know, nipped, tucked and readied for the second half of its life.

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Both the saloon and estate return, with a strong variety of powertrains retained, spanning petrol, PHEV and even diesel options. Between these and the new C-class electric, there’ll be a small Mercedes executive option to suit all use cases.

The most recognisable change to the new C-class is at the front, with new a new S-class-esque grille and headlights complete with three-pointed star DRLs first seen in the new CLA and S-class. Like the S-class, the new larger grille, with its larger central star, can also be had with a light-up surround. At the rear, star accents in the lights carry over to the saloon similar to those first seen in the E-class, however the estate retains the lights of the pre-facelift variant. All told, the visual upgrades suit its target audience: they’re conservative and careful to not dispense with what we’re used to.

The same goes on the inside, where reassuring familiarity prevails – no ‘hyper screen’ to be seen here, the 11.9-inch vertical screen remaining, alongside the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Instead, Mercedes has upgraded the user interface, increasing the amount of AI support in the MBUX virtual assistant, that you can now ask about stock prices and prevailing weather conditions, in addition to making climate control adjustment requests. The navigation system has received upgrades too, with Google Maps integration and the ability to ask MBUX about things like parking spot availability.