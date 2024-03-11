2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed – E63 S power for AMG’s entry-level hybrid E-class 

You might not remember the previous generation Mercedes-AMG E53 for it went a little under the radar, sandwiched between the E43 and the full house E63; and yes, there really were three different AMG E-class models with three different engine outputs from two configurations and capacities – a 3-litre bi-turbo V6 (E43), a 3-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged straight-six (E53) and the mighty 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 (E63). For the new E the range is rationalised, with only the 53 and 63 returning.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new E53 relies on a similar powertrain to its predecessor, which was rather surprising in how well it suited the E-class’s grace while still offering a healthy performance punch, albeit less visceral than its eight-cylinder big brother. The straight-six petrol engine is still 3-litres in capacity and has a single turbocharger compared to the twin-turbo set-up of the V6 and V8 engines. Recalibrated to better suit the increased output of the hybrid powertrain, before any batteries are switched on the E53 produces 443bhp and 413lb ft of torque.

> New Mercedes-AMG CLE53 – two more cylinders for £25,000 less than a C63

There’s a 28.6kWh battery, of which 21.22kWh is usable, and it powers a 161bhp electric motor that’s integrated into the gearbox, which has nine ratios and drives both axles via Mercedes’ variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system regardless of which energy source is in use. Combine the ICE and battery outputs and the new E53 nudges up to the old 63 in terms of outputs: 577bhp in Normal mode, 603bhp in Race with all the batteries charged – torque stands at 553lb ft combined. Which is quite the uplift on the old model’s 429bhp and 384b ft figures.