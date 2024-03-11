2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed – E63 S power for AMG’s entry-level hybrid E-class
Mercedes-AMG’s new E53 saloon and estate retain the turbocharged straight-six and gain a significant electrified performance performance boost with a new hybrid powertrain
You might not remember the previous generation Mercedes-AMG E53 for it went a little under the radar, sandwiched between the E43 and the full house E63; and yes, there really were three different AMG E-class models with three different engine outputs from two configurations and capacities – a 3-litre bi-turbo V6 (E43), a 3-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged straight-six (E53) and the mighty 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 (E63). For the new E the range is rationalised, with only the 53 and 63 returning.
The new E53 relies on a similar powertrain to its predecessor, which was rather surprising in how well it suited the E-class’s grace while still offering a healthy performance punch, albeit less visceral than its eight-cylinder big brother. The straight-six petrol engine is still 3-litres in capacity and has a single turbocharger compared to the twin-turbo set-up of the V6 and V8 engines. Recalibrated to better suit the increased output of the hybrid powertrain, before any batteries are switched on the E53 produces 443bhp and 413lb ft of torque.
There’s a 28.6kWh battery, of which 21.22kWh is usable, and it powers a 161bhp electric motor that’s integrated into the gearbox, which has nine ratios and drives both axles via Mercedes’ variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system regardless of which energy source is in use. Combine the ICE and battery outputs and the new E53 nudges up to the old 63 in terms of outputs: 577bhp in Normal mode, 603bhp in Race with all the batteries charged – torque stands at 553lb ft combined. Which is quite the uplift on the old model’s 429bhp and 384b ft figures.
In terms of performance, it will whisk you to 62mph between 3.8 and 4.1sec depending on the body style (saloon or estate) and if you have optioned the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which also lifts the top speed from 155mph to 170 or 173mph again depending on how many doors you select. From an electrified driving point of view, Mercedes claims up to 62 miles on the WLTP cycle and a maximum speed of 87mph in electric mode.
Talking of drive modes, there are plenty of them. Seven that change the parameters of the powertrain and chassis: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual and Electric and Battery Hold, the last of these a mode that runs the engine and electric motor in tandem to maintain the battery charge level.
Underpinning the first AMG in the new E-class line-up are coil springs and active two-valve dampers that infinitely adjust rebound and compression accordingly. Other changes to enhance dynamics include a cross-brace between the front suspension top mounts and a ‘thrust panel’ under the engine that ties the lower suspension arms together to improve front end responses and increase lateral precision across the front end. The rear suspension also features a stiffening brace, designed to improve high speed stability. There’s also a wider front track (up 11mm), a modified rear subframe and stiffer axle mountings. If you select the Dynamic Plus package your car will be fitted with dynamic engine mounts, too.
The optional Dynamic Plus package also includes 390mm composite front brake discs and six-piston callipers, up from the standard cast 370mm discs and four piston callipers – launch control and a reconfigured rear diff also come with the package.
In terms of looks it’s very AMG, with a specific radiator grille, flared front arches (to accommodate the wider track), a deeper AMG front lip spoiler, sculpted air intakes and a larger lower air intake to increase engine cooling. A rear ‘diffuser’ and a boot lid lip spoiler complete the look.
Prices and launch dates have yet to be confirmed, but expect a significant uplift on the previous car's £65,555 starting price.