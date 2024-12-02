Bernie Ecclestone's unseen £500m Formula 1 collection is going up for sale

Once or twice a year, auction houses will take on the sale of car collections of a magnitude you might not have thought was possible. While some fine collections are open for all to see, there are plenty kept under lock and key, and this is one of them. Revealing some iconic cars that haven’t been seen publicly for decades, the sale of Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula 1 collection is one to top them all.

Expansive to say the least, the collection features a total of 69 models spanning 70 years of the sport, from Stirling Moss’s Vanwall VW10 to a number of iconic World Championship-winning Ferraris and each and every one of Ecclestone’s Brabhams. Not only is this collection likely one of the most valuable of its kind, but it’s also one that would be near-impossible to repeat.

The likes of the controversial Gordon Murray-designed Brabham-Alfa Romeo BT46B ‘fan car’ feature as part of the collection, alongside models responsible for the introduction of technology we still use in racing today. Tom Hartley Junior, responsible for the sale, said: ‘...There is the famous Thin Wall Special, which was the first Ferrari to ever beat Alfa Romeo, the Alberto Ascari Italian Grand Prix-winning 375 F1, the Mike Hawthorn World Championship-winning Dino which Ferrari campaigned over three seasons before it was donated to the Henry Ford Museum, plus historically significant World Championship-winning Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher cars.’