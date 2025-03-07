How NASCAR is dull, confusing and utterly captivating all at once

Anyway, I feel like Homer at the baseball. A lonely soul amongst a vast crowd of eager race fans. The grandstand opposite pit road has a capacity of 150,000 and not a single seat is empty. It’s staggering in scale and heartening to see such tangible adoration of the cars and drivers. Me? I’m worried that maybe I’m about to realise just how boring NASCAR really is. No Duff can pass my lips. I have a two-hour drive straight after the race. All 200 laps will be witnessed stone-cold sober.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s worth arriving early because access to the cars and drivers is terrific, there’s loads of entertainment laid on (admittedly some of it involves country music) and as well as milling around pit garages you can even wander onto the banking itself just before the race starts. NASCAR is a pretty good day out. Before the race starts.

The cars themselves are spectacular, too. The ‘Next Generation’ model was introduced in 2022 and the archaic previous model with a four-speed manual ’box and live rear axle is long gone. The new car has a control Dallara chassis with independent suspension, Xtrac sequential ’box, 18-inch centre-lock wheels (yes, the pit crew had to wrangle five-stud wheels in previous years) and greater aerodynamic efficiency. Luckily, it sticks to tradition in some areas and the three manufacturers – Ford, Chevy and Toyota – supply their own 5.86-litre pushrod V8s producing 670bhp and revving to over 9000rpm.

The vast stage is set for intensely close racing. The cars are deafeningly loud and lairy. There will be crashes. It’s the Roman Colosseum played out with flame-spitting exhausts and 190mph bump drafting. And yet, still, I can’t quite believe it will be much fun. A novelty? Yes. A life-affirming shockwave of V8 noise and semi-drunk fans baying for bent metal? Certainly. But can it hold the interest of somebody not raised on oval racing? Somebody neither drunk nor American?