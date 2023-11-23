Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The Callum Skye is an off-road buggy with ‘sports car performance’

Eccentric, electric all-terrain vehicle is launched as the first ground-up model developed by Ian Callum’s growing engineering firm

by: Sam Jenkins
23 Nov 2023
Callum Skye6

Responsible for the design of the Jaguar F-type, Aston Martin Vanquish and Ford RS200, Ian Callum is known as one of the industry’s most influential designers. In 2019, he established his own design and engineering firm, Callum, with the Skye revealed as its very first in-house, ground-up creation. Further details on the model will come in 2024, but it has been launched as an all-electric multi-terrain vehicle with what the firm calls ‘sportscar performance.’

Under its sleek bodywork lies a 42kWh battery pack, said to provide up to 170 miles of range and accept a full charge in under 10 minutes when specified with the optional uprated battery. The number of motors and a power figure are under wraps until next year, but Callum claims it will hit 60mph from standstill in under 4sec.

> Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged review

While an all-electric, multi-terrain vehicle with knobbly tyres is far from a traditional sports car, the firm says it will offer equivalent performance thanks to perfect 50:50 weight distribution and an impressively low 1150kg (dry) kerb weight. Specifics are few and far between, but it’s underpinned by a traditional space frame chassis with its ‘trail-capable’ suspension designed for ground clearance, comfort and compliance both on road and off.

Callum Skye6

We’ll have to wait a little longer for a look at its interior design, but we do know that it features a 2+2 seating configuration, with its enclosed design meaning occupants can go without the protective clothing required when riding in rival ATVs. Dimensions of 4047mm in length and 1900mm in width put it in the same ballpark as a Toyota GR Yaris, and larger than the Suzuki Jimny that’s often used for a similar purpose. 

Ian Callum said: ‘At four metres long, the Callum Skye is dramatically proportioned with a concise exterior aesthetic driven by its capabilities. It has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive.’

Testing is already underway in the UK and Europe, with further details set to come in 2024. Pricing and availability is still some way off, but those interested can register their interest now.

