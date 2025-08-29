Four used BMW M cars for less than a basic new 1-series

> Find a used BMW M3 here

Aside from the engine, the M3 is a balanced, playful and poised sports saloon/coupe. What a joyous thing that you can get with pleasingly low miles, from a later, even better model year and in great condition, within our £32k budget. Just make it a car that’s had the rod bearings done, with proof…

BMW M2 Competition (F87, 2018 - 2021)

All is not villainous when it’s turbocharged in M car land. Some of their greats come with forced induction. One example is the F87 M2 Competition, not just one of their best efforts of the last decade but also, one of the great glow-ups. The original M2 left us slightly bemused on eCoty 2016. It felt wayward and lacked composure – it was a car you were nervous of rather than one you could find a natural flow with.

Two years later the M2 Competition arrived and it was an enormously convincing debug. Most see the Competition as a better car purely for it getting a proper M engine – an 404bhp S55 heart transplant from the M3 and M4. But no, it was the new-found balance and poise. In Competition spec it became the spiritual E46 successor we always wanted it to be. For £32k there are some sweet examples out there – not the best but certainly nowhere near the bottom of the M2 Comp barrel.

Z3 M Coupe ‘clownshoe’ (1997 - 2002)

Great engines, great dynamics – stuff you expect of BMW M, covered off nicely with the cars above. Occasionally though, M goes all out on character and just downright weirdness – the Z3 M Coupe being a case in point. This was a car we spent a great deal of time in when it was new. It was far from perfect dynamically, but it was oodles of fun – the car for which everyone made a beeline at the end of the day. The recipe is compelling – tiny body and four-square stance, S54 straight-six, albeit in an earlier spec than that found in later E46 M3s and especially the Z4 Ms that succeeded it, and a five-speed manual transmission.