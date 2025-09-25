Zagato hypercar on the way engineered by 911 GT3 race engine builders

Yet another new hypercar is on the way, though this one appears possessed of more substance than most, with Germans engineering it and Italians styling it. Engineered by Capricorn Group and designed by Zagato, the new car is set for a full reveal in October and for production to begin next year.

Zagato you’ve heard of. Most famous for providing distinctive bodies for coach builds of existing cars, most recently in repeated collaboration with Aston Martin, this project will be the closest yet to a car all of its own, with that recognisable Z affixed to its rump. Unlike another styling house turned manufacturer, Pininfarina, Zagato’s effort will have an analogue driver focus.

Capricorn Group perhaps not, though it is known by many for its high-performance engine components as seen in among other things, race- and road-spec 911 GT3s, Formula 1 and more. It also had a brief stint in the early 2010s as owner of the Nürburgring.

Whether it’s a ‘Capricorn’ or whether it’s a ‘Zagato’ and who exactly gets primary pride of place for a badge on its nose isn’t totally clear. Andrea Zagato, president of Zagato, describes the car as ‘Zagato’s first hypercar’, while Robertino Wild, founder and CEO of Capricorn, calls it ‘our first hypercar’.

The car is set for a full reveal, including its name and technical specifications, on October 10 at the Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. What is described as their ‘first’ hypercar (implying more to come if this is a success) will have an ‘analogue configuration and timeless design’ combining the ‘engineering and lightweight construction expertise of Capricorn with [the] emotionally impactful design artistry of Zagato’, implying this will be a car more in-line with the Pagani Utopia, Koenigsegg CC850 and GMA T.50, than the Rimac Nevera or Bugatti Chiron.

No specifics have been revealed as to the car’s mechanical constitution – that’ll come with the full reveal – but we’re expecting a powertrain that majors on emotion rather than record-breaking numbers and maybe even a manual transmission. From the teaser image we can see it’ll be mid-engined and with a gullwing door design.

What has been confirmed is how many are set to be made and much more surprisingly for a new hypercar, where and when it’ll be built and who will be responsible for selling them. The run of 19 coupes is set to go into production in the first half of 2026 at Capricorn’s German facility (one of the four it has including in the UK, Italy and France). Handling the sale of the cars will be Louyet Group.