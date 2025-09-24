BMW's cheapest performance car now has Audi RS3 power for £13,000 less

The 3-litre twin-turbocharged B58 straight-six is often considered the modern 2JZ thanks to its tuning headroom, but now BMW has given it some of its own upgrades. Announced as part of an overall update to the lineup for 2026, an increase in performance, reduction in emissions and various changes to trim across the range are all set to come into effect before the end of the year.

For 2026, BMW is increasing output of three popular models equipped with the mild-hybrid B58 straight-six, spanning from the ‘entry-level M’ M240i xDrive, through to the M340i (saloon and estate) and all three iterations of the M440i. The power increase sees the unit go from 369bhp and 368lb ft of torque to 387bhp and 398lb ft, increases of 18bhp and 30lb ft.

While the new output numbers are consistent between all three of the aforementioned models, performance figures are not. BMW says some models like the M340i xDrive saloon now hit 62mph from a standstill a tenth quicker than before, bringing its sprint down to 4.3sec, but the M240i xDrive is no quicker than before with its 0-62mph at the same 4.3sec.