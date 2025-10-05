Lamborghini Manifesto is a glimpse into an elegant future for Sant’Agata’s supercars

Lamborghini has revealed its Manifesto design study. Doing exactly what it says on the tin, this is less a preview of a specific supercar waiting in the wings and more an exercise in design language foreshadowing, not to mention a celebration of Lamborghini Centro Stile’s 20th birthday. You won’t see a production Manifesto on the road in 2027, but cars to come from Lamborghini will wear design traits first explored on this most fantastical of concept cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Revealed during the 20th anniversary Centro Stile celebration at its Sant'Agata Bolognese home, Centro Stile Director Mitja Borkert described the car as ‘pure sculpture’ and a ‘design manifesto’. In contrast to the recently revealed detail-laden Fenomeno hypercar or the Revuelto that’s all angles and edges, Manifesto is more about sprawling volumes and evolving lines – it’s a definite change of visual pace for the brand.

The lighting continues what we’ve seen on the Fenomeno with the more vertically oriented Y-shape motif. The triangular-shaped housing of the main unit at the front is almost reminiscent of the Aventador and Murciélago rather than the Revuelto.

The proportions are exaggerated as you would expect for a purely exploratory design model with an almost Valkyrie-like footprint. There are more contrasts that can be drawn with Aston Martin’s pivotal Newey-designed hypercar, too.