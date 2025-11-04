evo magazine issue 340 December 2025 – pre-order today

The new issue of evo – December 2025 – is available to pre-order now from our online shop. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now.

To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 340 – what’s inside

The Ferrari 458 Speciale is undoubtedly one of the greatest road cars we’ve seen, and a decade since its production came to an end, the Speciale nameplate is back. In this issue, Dickie Meaden heads to Italy to get behind the wheel of the 458 Speciale successor on the road and track – with 868bhp and a significant increase in focus, the 296 Speciale is bound to be capable, but is it worthy of the badge?

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a busy period for Maranello and Sam Jenkins heads to the heart of Ferrari’s operation to gather the very first details on its first EV. Speculation has been rife, and while we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the car in its final form, we’ve brought you all of the intricate details on the hardware that Ferrari says will make this car deserving of the Cavallino.

Launched as the most powerful production Porsche 911 ever built, the latest 992.2 Turbo S eclipses the output of even hardcore specials like the GT2 RS with its heavily revised powertrain. In issue 340, John Barker gets to grips with all 701bhp this newly electrified powertrain can offer to find out if hybrid power will be just as well received as in the lesser GTS T-Hybrid relative.

If the Turbo wasn’t quick enough, Barker turned to Bugatti to experience the ultra-exclusive, 1578bhp Mistral. Sodden weather might not provide the preferred conditions to drive a 282mph convertible, but then there won’t be many more chances to drive anything quite like it: this is the final outing for Molsheim’s 8-litre quad-turbocharged W16.

Also in this issue, James Taylor dives deep into the anatomy of the Aston Martin Vantage Formula 1 safety car and tests BAC’s ultra lightweight Mono Cup at the Red Bull Ring. Dickie Meaden, meanwhile, finds out if a Ford Mustang Dark Horse can handle 850bhp courtesy of John Hennessey…

To read all of this plus our first drive in the Honda Prelude and Alpine A110 R Ultime, the latest from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, head to the evo shop and pre-order your copy to have it delivered straight to your door.