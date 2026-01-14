The Jensen Interceptor is back. Possibly. But not as we know it. This is the Jensen Interceptor GTX, the first prototype, demonstrator and proof of concept for a modern successor to the original Interceptor, by Jensen International.

Jensen International Automotive (JIA) has been developing and building restomod evolutions of the original 1960s and ’70s Interceptor since 2010, and its associated Jensen International group has since acquired the intellectual property and naming rights to the Interceptor. The GTX is the template for a brand-new, clean-sheet Interceptor for the modern era.

New Jensen Interceptor – track car first, road car later

The company’s ultimate aim is to create a road-going, four-seater Interceptor for low-volume production in the coming years. The wild-winged blue car pictured here is the Interceptor GTX: a track-only, non-road-legal creation described as an ‘enhanced prototype.’

It’s powered by a 960bhp supercharged V8, features purposeful and functional aerodynamic surfaces and is aimed at a small market of ‘gentleman drivers’ and casual trackday enthusiasts, who also happen to be well-heeled collectors with a passion for the Jensen brand. It won’t be FIA homologated for racing, and is intended purely for recreational track use, though it is fitted with race-spec safety equipment including an FIA-approved rollcage and fire extinguisher system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of wider interest is the car the GTX is intended to lead to, the new Interceptor GT road car. If you squint, everything in blue on the GTX is as it would be on the road-going GT. Or, to save squinting, the GT is virtually rendered in silver in Jensen International’s illustrations in this story’s accompanying gallery.