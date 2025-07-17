Signs of life for TVR – could latest merger save the ‘new’ Griffith?

As if to invite terrible puns involving defibrillators and bringing things back to life, Charge Holdings has revealed that it is to merge with TVR Automotive, folding it into its operation as a subsidiary, with delivery of the new Griffith to customers a first priority.

Charge Holdings won’t ring a bell but Charge Cars might. Also a subsidiary of the holding company, Charge Cars is behind an all-carbon, all-electric 1960s Ford Mustang evocation. Like TVR, it’s also been in trouble lately, having gone into administration last year before being acquired.

Charge Holdings’ intentions for TVR involve making it a part of a multi-brand, low-volume integrated automotive group. First though, will come what Charge Holdings calls the ‘multi-phased restructuring of TVR’. After delivering the V8 Griffith as we know it for now, TVR will move towards electrified platforms leveraging expertise in the rest of the group.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Charge Holdings’ mission is to bring together iconic performance brands and world-class manufacturing expertise,’ said Paul Abercrombie, CEO of Charge Holdings.

‘This strategic merger with TVR is set to unite heritage with innovation, creating a new leader in the low-volume luxury automotive sector. More details will be announced in early 2026.’

This all sounds very incongruously ‘Stellantis’ – large scale given the challenges the company that wants to build the Griffith faces. This is after all still a car that TVR’s struggled to sort a factory for, that’s also based on a platform the company no longer has the right to use. Read more on those challenges and more on the protracted story of TVR’s return below:

The new TVR story so far

TVR’s journey to date, from the fanfare launch of the Griffith at the Goodwood Revival in 2017, to the green shoots reported today, has been long and arduous. Car industry stalwart and TVR CEO Jim Berriman resigned as a director of the business in May 2025.

The latest TVR rebirth story started back in 2013. Edgar along with his consortium first acquired the rights to TVR from then owner Nikolai Smolenski 12 years ago and laid down his plans quite early on. The new TVR would be constructed on Gordon Murray’s iStream platform and be powered by a Ford or GM-sourced V8, depending on your preference. Built and developed in the UK, the targets were modest (500 units of the First Edition Griffith priced at £90,000) but achievable. On paper at least.