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Jensen’s ambitious V8 comeback car gets a name: Interceptor GTX

Jensen’s getting back in the business of new cars, with a bespoke new V8 GT model

by: Ethan Jupp, Yousuf Ashraf
16 Apr 2026
Jensen Interceptor GTX

As the iconic Jensen Interceptor reaches its 60th birthday, the name is making a comeback. Not with a remake of a historic model or an EV, but an all-new V8-engined grand tourer inspired by the Interceptor. Set for a reveal by the middle of this year, the new model now has a name: the Jensen International Automotive Interceptor GTX.

Designed from a clean sheet, the new model will be produced in very low numbers and will supposedly offer a ‘fully analogue driving experience’. Not a mainstream Aston Martin rival then, but perhaps something resembling bespoke limited-run models like the Valour.

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There have been a few attempts at reviving the Jensen badge over the years, none of them successful (remember the S-V8? Neither do we). This latest project is being led by Jensen International Automotive. Though the company isn’t actually affiliated with the makers of the original Interceptor, Jeff Qvale, son of the former owner of Jensen Motors, has joined on for the project. JIA is behind the current reimagined Interceptor R restomod. 

The new car will be developed by a dedicated team within the company. It will take the form of a front-engined luxury GT, with a bespoke aluminium body and chassis. Other details are scarce, though JIA do insist the car will feature what it describes as a ‘bespoke’ V8 engine. 

Jensen Interceptor GTX

Impressive, given that the original Interceptor never had an engine all of its own, borrowing throughout its drawn-out life V8 engines from Chrysler. The ‘analogue’ billing, affirmed again by Qvale, also suggests the new GTX should feature a manual gearbox, though this is as yet unconfirmed. We’ll know more soon, given JIA intends to reveal a first prototype soon – what it describes as a ‘pre-production, ultra-high-performance special’.

Whatever the case, the project is orders of magnitude more ambitious than JIA’s well-regarded Interceptor restomods, which are built around existing cars (although the firm does have experience with bespoke builds, including a hybrid-powered Interceptor and a shooting brake version).

Shadowy teaser images give a few clues of the car’s Interceptor-inspired cues. The sharply angled nose, expansive glasshouse, Kamm-tail rear and unique upsweep at the C-pillar are all reminiscent of the original. But it all comes together in what appears to be a thoroughly modern whole, with contemporary light units and detailing. 

Will it be a success, or be the next inductee into the TVR home for obscure British brand revival non-starters? We’ll know more when the covers come off later this year.

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