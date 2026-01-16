Its headlight graphics echo those of recent Ford road cars while the overall shape is similar to that of other current Hypercars. Final bodywork homologation will be signed off at the end of December, at which point the shape will be frozen, with various physical and wind-tunnel tests between now and then to finalise it.

Behind the scenes at the Ford GT41’s early test session

We joined the nascent Ford team at Silverstone as a fly on the wall for the new Hypercar’s third test, following earlier runs at Paul Ricard and Portimao.

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As we arrive in the morning, a transporter is unloading the three Ford GT40s that finished first, second and third at Le Mans in 1966. They’re not replicas; they’re the real thing. Rarely seen in public in the same place at the same time, it’s a thrill in itself to be within touching distance of them. They’ll be running later too, for a photo opportunity with their new descendant.

Since the modern Hypercar era of regulations hit its stride in the early 2020s, a bumper crop of big-name manufacturers have mounted official factory efforts for the Le Mans 24 Hours and overall WEC. Past winners Peugeot, BMW and Ferrari have returned, after 50 years away from the top class in the latter’s case. Aston Martin’s wailing V12 Valkyries joined the party last year, too. Ford coming back to face up to Ferrari at Le Mans in 2027 is the icing on the cake.

Ford’s Hypercar: the technical overview

Out on the damp track, the new Hypercar can already be heard in action. It’s the classic iron-thunder sound of a naturally aspirated V8.The new prototype comes into the pits, hits its marks and falls silent. It’s wrapped in graphic camouflage for now, its final livery yet to be confirmed.

The Hypercar class is divided into two sub-categories: LMH, for Le Mans Hypercar, and LMDh, for Le Mans Daytona hybrid. Ford has chosen to build its car to LMDh regs. Although LMH (as used by Ferrari, Toyota and Peugeot) allows much more technical freedom, it can be more expensive and time-consuming to create a car for; LMDh (chosen by BMW, Cadillac and Genesis) is more restrictive as it requires entrants to use a ‘spec’ chassis from a third-party supplier (French constructor Oreca, in Ford’s case) and a standardised hybrid system (with free choice for engine). But it enables a more rapid turnaround – ideal for Ford, since the new Hypercar programme has been set up at top speed, as Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook explains.