A V6 petrol engine with 536bhp that can rev to 8000rpm – that sounds like a flight of fantasy in today’s regulation-strangled car industry. But it’s very real, coming as the latest and so far brawniest offering from Horse Powertrain, the new company dedicated to combustion engines, part-owned by Renault, Geely and Aramco.

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You might have heard of it through us as the company potentially supplying Caterham with an internal combustion lifeline for the Seven sports car. This new flagship powertrain meanwhile sounds like it could be perfect for the next-generation Nissan GT-R, or even an Alpine-branded supercar…

> Caterham Horse prototype review – new turbo engine keeps the Seven alive

The new V6 engine is designated the W30 and has been built and developed specifically for hybrid applications, whether mild or full-hybrid. The engine weighs just 160kg, which Horse claims is 10kg less than the next lightest V6 in production right now and produces up to 536bhp and up to 516lb ft. It displaces 3-litres and is twin-turbocharged with the turbos mounted directly to the cylinder heads in the middle of the V.

The engine also features integrated exhaust manifolds, to an end of maximising efficiency and economy. The cylinder banks are offset at 90 degrees to lower the centre of gravity of the engine to aid packaging – the turbochargers sitting in the V, as opposed to hanging on the other side of the heads, will certainly help to that end too. And yes, in spite of being turbocharged, Horse does claim the engine is good for up to 8000rpm.