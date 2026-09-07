Polestar is getting ready to replace its Polestar 2 saloon, as well as introduce a new entry-level SUV called the Polestar 7. These models will kick-off a new era for the company in terms of its design and to preview that language, it will show a new concept car. Called Formula 2030, this is our best look yet at what Polestars of the future will look like.

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We only have a direct front-on view at the moment but already, a few things are apparent. For one, Polestar isn’t shedding its old language entirely for something new. ‘Thor’s hammer’ isn’t going anywhere. The distinctive light signature of the split daytime running lights remains on this concept and for the new models, but grows wider and slimmer.

The concept itself looks like a low-slung, wide machine, similar to the flagship Polestar 5. Expect the production Polestar 2 to feature more practical proportions, comparable with BMW’s i3, Tesla’s Model 3 and Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class electric. The 7 meanwhile will translate this design language onto a car more like the Mercedes GLB and BMW iX1 in size.

Appealing design has been a core pillar of Polestar’s offering since its arrival in 2018. In an era of amorphous, anonymous EVs that lack visual distinction - from incumbent brands and newcomers alike - Polestar has succeeded in becoming recognisable and cultivating appeal. Whenever we’ve had them on test drives, you always get compliments and questions about the car. More recently, the cars are being recognised by onlookers as Polestars, which suggests what they’re doing is working.

Now the hard part, they just need to sell in the volumes required to make Polestar a viable business. The new Polestar 5, as the near-£100,000 flagship, was never the car for that job, playing instead the role of halo model. The Polestar 4 has done good work in terms of volumes, in spite of its flaws, and the company has worked on efficiencies to reduce its losses by 43 per cent in H1 2026. Of course, ‘reducing losses’ is still a long way from making a profit. For that, the onus will be on the new Polestar 2 and 7 to start making waves in the sales charts.

‘Polestar’s design and brand is already so strong, it was obvious we needed a bold evolution not revolution of what came before,’ Philipp Römers, Head of Design at Polestar said.

‘Formula 2030 delivers this, showcasing our future while respecting brand-defining elements like the familiar Dual Blade headlights ensuring it remains recognisably a Polestar with a strong, characterful identity.’