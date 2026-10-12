A310 is one of many names from Alpine’s past era (before it went dormant in 1995 and long before its revival with the A110 of 2017) that’s being considered for Dieppe’s upcoming phase of sports car expansion. The A310 Vision is our first hint at the kind of project Alpine could undertake, using the new A110’s Alpine Performance Platform, while paying tribute to the original A310. We've seen it in the metal at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

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The A310 Vision is incredibly deferential to the ‘70s lines and proportions of the originals while still being thoroughly modern and contemporary. It’s no restomod but it’s absolutely retrofuturistic. Its 4.55-metre length and 2.45m wheelbase are dead ringers for those of the Porsche 911, as is its 2.03-metre width. At 1.18 metres tall, this rakish concept is a bit lower to the ground than Porsche’s iconic sports car, but all told, this concept is barking up a very particular tree.

A shame then that this is less of a hint to another model above the A110 in its ‘Icon’ line, to take on the 911 and more likely only executable as one of Alpine’s ultra-limited ‘Special Projects’, following last year’s A110 Ultime. The concept's name internally in fact, was 'Projet Spécial 1’ or PS1. Though the opposite of a volume proposition, such cars are vital in CEO Philippe Krief’s plan to elevate the experience, exclusivity and status of the Alpine brand, to be closer to or on the level of Porsche and Ferrari.

The philosophy of blending prominent traditional cues and language with modern surfacing sensibility is shared with the outgoing A110. Crucially though and like the 2027 A110, it definitely rows back on the ‘cuteness’ of the current A110. Visually the concept exaggerates and embellishes every traditional A310 feature. From the bulbous wheel arches, to the A-spoke wheels, to the ‘pop down’ lights, the Vision wields modern minimalism, technology and materials to embellish and exaggerate classic A310 cues.