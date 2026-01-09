Is Nissan saving the hot hatch with this new Aura Nismo RS hybrid?

The death of the traditional petrol-engined hot hatch has been well documented. Ford, Renault Sport and Hyundai have all pulled their well-loved models from the market, and Honda will imminently join them by axing the Civic Type R. With that said, an unlikely potential saviour has emerged in Nissan, which has revealed a new four-wheel drive hot hatch called the Aura Nismo RS – its answer to Toyota’s GR Corolla.

The Nismo RS is only a concept for now, but there are strong signs it’ll become something more, with Nissan ‘exploring the potential’ to bring it to market. And given the detail included in its spec sheet, this show car appears to be far more than a whimsical design study.

Bad news first – the Nismo RS is unlikely to be sold in the UK if it does make production. It’s based on the Nissan Note Aura hatchback that isn’t sold in Europe, and builds on the Nismo version of that car launched in Japan in 2024. If the Nismo RS does reach showrooms, expect it to be primarily aimed at the JDM market.

What will we be missing? Sadly, it seems, quite a special hot hatch. The Nismo RS looks like it’s been plucked from the World Touring Car grid, its body hunkered down and puffed up with dramatic wide arches and aero enhancements. Putting numbers to the changes, the suspension sits 20mm lower than the standard Aura Nismo, while the width has been extended by 145mm. A new front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and wing supposedly add downforce while reducing drag.