News

Is Nissan saving the hot hatch with this new Aura Nismo RS hybrid?

Nissan has unveiled a widebody hot hatch concept called the Aura Nismo RS. A production version is being explored, but UK buyers are likely to miss out

by: Yousuf Ashraf
9 Jan 2026
Nissan Aura Nismo RS – front

The death of the traditional petrol-engined hot hatch has been well documented. Ford, Renault Sport and Hyundai have all pulled their well-loved models from the market, and Honda will imminently join them by axing the Civic Type R. With that said, an unlikely potential saviour has emerged in Nissan, which has revealed a new four-wheel drive hot hatch called the Aura Nismo RS – its answer to Toyota’s GR Corolla

The Nismo RS is only a concept for now, but there are strong signs it’ll become something more, with Nissan ‘exploring the potential’ to bring it to market. And given the detail included in its spec sheet, this show car appears to be far more than a whimsical design study. 

Bad news first – the Nismo RS is unlikely to be sold in the UK if it does make production. It’s based on the Nissan Note Aura hatchback that isn’t sold in Europe, and builds on the Nismo version of that car launched in Japan in 2024. If the Nismo RS does reach showrooms, expect it to be primarily aimed at the JDM market. 

What will we be missing? Sadly, it seems, quite a special hot hatch. The Nismo RS looks like it’s been plucked from the World Touring Car grid, its body hunkered down and puffed up with dramatic wide arches and aero enhancements. Putting numbers to the changes, the suspension sits 20mm lower than the standard Aura Nismo, while the width has been extended by 145mm. A new front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and wing supposedly add downforce while reducing drag. 

The RS is four-wheel drive, and its hybrid powertrain comes from an unlikely source – Nissan’s X-Trail family SUV. This uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine which acts as a generator to charge a battery, which in turn powers two electric motors – one at the front (201bhp), and another at the rear (134bhp). 

Nissan Aura Nismo RS – rear

The combustion engine never drives the wheels directly, but there should be scope for Nissan to simulate a traditional rev band and gearshifts through software to add an extra layer of involvement, much like Honda has with its new Prelude

At 1490kg the RS carries an extra 100kg compared to the standard Nismo, but it’s still a useful chunk lighter than the Audi RS3 (1565kg). The lowered suspension and wider tracks help reduce the impact of the extra mass, although the rear end is a relatively basic torsion beam setup. Nismo has given the four-wheel drive system a unique tune, with power put down via Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. Uprated brakes, with four-pot front and two-pot rear calipers, hide behind five-spoke 18-inch alloys. 

As well as potentially making production, Nissan has teased that a racing version of the Nismo RS is being explored for motorsport applications. Though UK customers are likely to miss out, the Nismo RS is a sign that there may be a little more life in the hot hatch yet. 

