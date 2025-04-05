One of the wonderful things about Group A is that it created legends from some pretty unlikely starting points. The humble standard cars on which homologation heroes were based were often dull to the point of anonymity and it is somehow even better when those run-of-the-mill roots are still very clearly visible in the end product. There is perhaps no better exemplar of this marvellous melding of worlds than the Nissan Sunny GTI-R.

Nissan was one of the companies caught on the hop by the regulation change in 1987 and quickly realised that the 200SX that it had homologated wasn’t going to be cutting any mustard with its naturally aspirated V6 and rear-wheel drive. So it was back to the drawing board, and a few years later, in the midst of Toyota’s Group A heyday, the Sunny GTI-R was launched into the stages.

Based on the N14 generation of Sunny – or Pulsar as it was known in Japan – the GTI-R road car was quite the machine. It was launched as the Pulsar GTI-R first in 1990, and there were GTI-RA and RB models, the latter being more stripped-out. The Sunny version arrived in 1992 and its 2-litre turbocharged SR20DET engine had slightly less power (217bhp rather than 224bhp) owing to the European-spec ECU. Nonetheless, it was good for a very impressive 0-62mph time of 5.4sec thanks to the ATTESA (Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All-Terrain) four-wheel-drive system. This was a mechanical version of the system found on a GT-R of the same period, and with a kerb weight of a mere 1240kg the little Sunny made excellent use of it.

But the glorious thing about the Sunny GTI-R is that it looks like the equivalent of a teapot with tassels. Its little 14-inch wheels, standard arches and humdrum interior look so wonderfully incongruous juxtaposed with the huge rear wing and wildly bulging bonnet. Sadly the bonnet wasn’t quite wild enough for the rally car. The slatted bulge was there to accommodate the needs of the huge intercooler that was on top of the engine. However, because of the heat rising from the engine (particularly on warmer rallies) the intercooler struggled and was nicknamed the ‘interwarmer’. The solution for road-car owners was to move the intercooler to a vertical position in front of the engine, but Nissan couldn’t do this on the rally car without producing another 5000 GTI-Rs to homologate such a major change…