Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Reviews

Used Nissan Sunny GTI-R (1990 - 1994): review and specs of the unknown rally special

The Nissan Sunny GTI-R is a hidden gem of a homologation special, modest in appearance but far from short on engagement

by: Henry Catchpole, Adam Towler
5 Apr 2025
Nissan Sunny GTI R9

One of the wonderful things about Group A is that it created legends from some pretty unlikely starting points. The humble standard cars on which homologation heroes were based were often dull to the point of anonymity and it is somehow even better when those run-of-the-mill roots are still very clearly visible in the end product. There is perhaps no better exemplar of this marvellous melding of worlds than the Nissan Sunny GTI-R.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nissan was one of the companies caught on the hop by the regulation change in 1987 and quickly realised that the 200SX that it had homologated wasn’t going to be cutting any mustard with its naturally aspirated V6 and rear-wheel drive. So it was back to the drawing board, and a few years later, in the midst of Toyota’s Group A heyday, the Sunny GTI-R was launched into the stages.

> Toyota GR Yaris 2025 review – the modern homologation special gets even better

Based on the N14 generation of Sunny – or Pulsar as it was known in Japan – the GTI-R road car was quite the machine. It was launched as the Pulsar GTI-R first in 1990, and there were GTI-RA and RB models, the latter being more stripped-out. The Sunny version arrived in 1992 and its 2-litre turbocharged SR20DET engine had slightly less power (217bhp rather than 224bhp) owing to the European-spec ECU. Nonetheless, it was good for a very impressive 0-62mph time of 5.4sec thanks to the ATTESA (Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All-Terrain) four-wheel-drive system. This was a mechanical version of the system found on a GT-R of the same period, and with a kerb weight of a mere 1240kg the little Sunny made excellent use of it.

Nissan Sunny GTI R9

But the glorious thing about the Sunny GTI-R is that it looks like the equivalent of a teapot with tassels. Its little 14-inch wheels, standard arches and humdrum interior look so wonderfully incongruous juxtaposed with the huge rear wing and wildly bulging bonnet. Sadly the bonnet wasn’t quite wild enough for the rally car. The slatted bulge was there to accommodate the needs of the huge intercooler that was on top of the engine. However, because of the heat rising from the engine (particularly on warmer rallies) the intercooler struggled and was nicknamed the ‘interwarmer’. The solution for road-car owners was to move the intercooler to a vertical position in front of the engine, but Nissan couldn’t do this on the rally car without producing another 5000 GTI-Rs to homologate such a major change…

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
In-depth reviews
Long term tests
Review
Reviews

The result was that the Sunny’s only notable success from its two seasons in the WRC (when it was run by NME out of Milton Keynes) was a single podium place. That was in the hands of Stig Blomqvist at the 1992 Swedish Rally, but the event only counted towards the world championship for drivers, not manufacturers.

This in turn might partially explain why the Sunny GTI-R is such a rare car. Just 771 were produced (as against nearly 14k Pulsar GTI-Rs) and of those only 103 were right-hand drive. Nearly 30 years later the number left in completely standard trim, like the one we have for this test, must be astonishingly small. – Henry Catchpole

Nissan Sunny GTI R9

What it's like to drive

The Sunny illustrates what happened when a manufacturer ruthlessly exploited the Group A regulations, creating a bizarre concoction of humblest shopping hatch and rallying warrior with seemingly little to glue the two disparate halves together. And also how a lack of planning or understanding of those very same regulations could render an entire multi-million-yen project effectively useless before it had even got off the ground.

It feels like eons since cars had interiors as basic and bland as the Sunny’s. The flat cloth seats, scratchy plastic and simple dials are only augmented by a trio of secondary dials for boost, oil temperature and pressure. On its tiny 14-inch wheels it looks meek in one sense, but the bonnet bulge from the driver’s seat is a pretty massive clue as to the qualities of the ‘red top’ SR20DET engine – perhaps best known in the UK under the bonnet of the Nissan 200SX. It’s an absolute cracker: punchy, with little lag and an appetite to rev freely.

It may have been a miserable rally car, but the GTI-R is a formidable road car. It doesn’t even feel overtly four-wheel drive; it’s like some larger-than-life hot hatch that’s time travelled through space to 2025. As it takes apart a particularly tough, twisting road, only the average response of the middle pedal and the sedate driving position betray that it’s nearly 35 years old. You’d not fear even a contemporary hot hatch in the Sunny, it’s such a bizarre but deeply covetable little monster.

Nissan Sunny GTI R9

Nissan Sunny GTI-R specs

EngineIn-line 4-cyl, 1998cc, turbo
Power217bhp @ 6400rpm
Torque197lb ft @ 4800rpm 
Weight1240kg
Power-to-weight178bhp/ton
0-62mph6.4sec
Top speed138mph
Price when newc£20,000
Value today£9000-30,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 271.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best hybrid cars 2025 – the benefits of EV and petrol power
Best hybrid cars 2025
Best cars

Best hybrid cars 2025 – the benefits of EV and petrol power

Hybrids are the perfect compromise for manufacturers and buyers at the moment, keeping petrol power for versatility and customer appeal but adding an …
31 Mar 2025
McLaren saved in Foreseven merger and EVs are part of the plan
McLaren merger
News

McLaren saved in Foreseven merger and EVs are part of the plan

Under new ownership, McLaren and Foreseven are merging to create McLaren Group Holdings, with EVs and SUVs expected to join Woking's supercars in the …
3 Apr 2025
This Audi RS3 has more power than a £120,000 Porsche 911
Audi RS3 R
News

This Audi RS3 has more power than a £120,000 Porsche 911

German tuning specialist Abt has given Audi’s RS3 a 911 Carrera GTS-rivalling power figure
4 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content