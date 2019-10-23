The Nissan Z is getting a refresh, set to be revealed at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon and while there’s a fat chance of an announcement that it’s coming to the UK, Nissan has made one crucial change to its forbidden fruit sports coupe.

Specifically the Z Nismo. Introduced two years ago for the Japanese and North American markets, the hopped-up coupe followed in the footsteps of the hardcore GT-R and 370Z Nismo, receiving a power bump, uprated cooling, chassis enhancements and a more aggressive Nismo body.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What it didn’t get, unlike the standard Z coupe, was the option of a manual gearbox. That’s to change for 2026, with Nissan set to introduce the refreshed Nismo Z in Tokyo, pairing the potent twin-turbo V6 with a stick and three pedals. No details are known about other changes, bar the ‘new styling aimed at increasing aerodynamic performance’ as yet. If the engine goes unchanged, that 3-litre twin-turbo engine will be good for 420bhp and 384lb ft.

The manual option joins what was previously the exclusive transmission option, a nine-speed automatic. While it was upgraded with unique clutch packs and more aggressive software for the Nismo application, to reduce shift times by 50 per cent, it was still the primary point of frustration in the car.