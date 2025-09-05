'Can you ever enjoy a car if it doesn't have good door handles?'

You can worry about tip-in and toe-out and lift-on under-overing – goodness knows at evo we really do – but can you ever truly enjoy a car if it doesn’t have good door handles?

A car’s outside door handle is one of the most vital things about it, and not just because it allows you to get in. It’s also the car’s handshake and, on first acquaintance, the very first thing you’re going to touch. Apart from, maybe, the key, and that’s a whole separate minefield of flunked first impressions. A weak or wobbly exterior handle sets a tone for a car that you can’t shake from the back of your mind, no matter how electrifying the performance or enervating the handling. Conversely, a good handle subconsciously sends the right vibes tingling up your fingers, telling you encouraging things about the quality of the engineering in the rest of the car.

Take the Porsche 911, for example. It’s been a favourite of anyone who really cares about cars for 60-odd years and that’s not just down to its whirring flat-sixes and unusual weight distribution. It’s because the 911 has always had a ruddy good door handle.

The original air-cooled cars featured a series of proper trigger handles, each feeling like they were doing something really important, and it helped that 911s from 1963 until 1998 had door fits frequently described as ‘vault-like’. I’ve never closed a bank vault, and a congenital fear of things that could take your fingers off means I probably never will, but let’s assume this is accurate because hefty, thunky door-shuts are another way in which a car can convince you it’s well engineered and built for the distance even before you’ve put your seat belt on.