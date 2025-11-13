Why being a car bore is far more fun than you'd ever imagine

I like being boring. I don’t mean the song, though I like that enormously as well, I mean the very act of being a bit of a dullard. Yesterday I spent quite a lot of my time reading up on the ill-fated Advanced Passenger Train of the 1980s. Last week I was so excited to merge smoothly from the M5 to the M6 without the usual queue that I just had to tell someone (and thankfully it was another dull man so he was able to share my excitement at this extraordinarily rare moment). I check tyre pressures a lot. My own, mostly, though if you asked I’d probably do yours too. I recently lost more time than was prudent while on a Dickie Meaden-style sticky deadline pointlessly researching the complicated history behind the Natalie Imbruglia song ‘Torn’. I wasn’t working on a story about the Natalie Imbruglia song ‘Torn’, I just wanted to know more about it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As you can gather, then, I like nothing more than to wallow in my own banality and the dangerous, day-derailing wonders of the curious mind. It’s therefore no surprise to learn that I’ve just published the fourth book in a series I came up with in 2020 called Boring Car Trivia. It has been, frankly, a labour of love to get episode four out of the door. The first book was an easy distillation of many arcane facts I’d jotted down in notebooks and on my phone. The second became a mop-up of anything left from my notes that needed rewriting or double-checking. The third was made easier by cantering through car books and a massive trove of old car magazines. Then there was a pause. It seemed the well of boring trivia might be dry. I began to wonder, what do I mean by boring?