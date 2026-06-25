How a pointless drive in my neighbour's Volkswagen Golf Mk7 made me a better driver

This turned out to be a surprisingly enlightening experience, starting with the Golf itself. Everyone talks about ‘peak’ stuff but really the seventh-generation Golf is about as good and as Golf-y as things get in the medium-sized hatchback world. If aliens ever come from another galaxy and ask to be shown what the fuss is about with these ‘car’ things, this is exactly the sort of thing we should show them. Assuming they can speak English and are built to the same scale as us so they can appreciate the spaciousness and comfort of a last-gen Golf. Which, now I think on it, is unlikely. Still, for all those things we like about Golfs, even unsporty ones, the Mk7 is about as good as it gets.

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The other interesting thing about driving someone’s car to keep it healthy is that it brings a different perspective. Every time there’s a bit of bad weather those groups quaintly described as ‘motoring organisations’ put out urgent statements reminding people to make only ‘necessary journeys’ and I always think, who’s out there making unnecessary journeys? Ah dammit, it’s going to be really windy tomorrow; that’s totally scuppered my plans to drive 500 miles to Aberdeen for no reason whatsoever. When you find yourself driving just to keep a car in a state of readiness, however, could you call that necessary?

I think you could, but it’s also a journey without a destination. Am I going to be late? Is the traffic going to be clear? Don’t know, don’t care. None of it matters. It’s like being cut free from the things that might normally bother you while in the car. What’s my destination? Well, ultimately, it’s back where I started, but with a few miles in between to get the engine nicely warmed up. So your A-to-A journey can be via B, or C, or Z. Doesn’t really matter. Which is strangely liberating.