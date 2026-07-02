The new Slate Truck looks brilliant, but isn't as simple as it seems

You can fit a Slate Truck with powered windows from the accessories list, but it’s more telling what comes as standard. The list includes air conditioning, keyless entry, auto-high-beam headlights, and the legally required stability control, six airbags, rear-view camera and, because it becomes mandatory in the US in 2029, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

On the surface this little truck seems refreshingly uncluttered, and that’s a very appealing thing, but I don’t buy the idea that it’s a work of bare-bones simplicity that you could drive to the end of the earth in 40 years’ time and keep going with your bare hands. Fascinating and refreshing though it is in many ways, what the Slate Truck sells is the illusion of simplicity.

I feel the same about the Ineos Grenadier, which, with its ladder chassis and beam axles, projects a self-consciously old-school vibe that says, ‘You could keep me going for six decades, making do and mending as you would with a pair of good boots.’ But the Grenadier comes with a choice of two BMW straight-sixes, the B57 diesel or B58 petrol, connected to ZF’s 8HP automatic gearbox. These are not simple bits of hardware, and if anything went on the wonk as you attempted to wrestle your Ineos across the Darién Gap you’d be trying to fashion an OBD reader from mud and twigs. Again, the Grenadier sells an illusion of simplicity because simplicity is appealing in big 4x4s, just as it is in small pickup trucks.

It’s equally appealing in something closer to evo home: sports cars. The difference is, if you truly crave simplicity in a brand new sports car you can have it in a Caterham Seven. But if you want something to use year-round that doesn’t look like you found the roof at a festival, where are you going? My first thought is the Alpine A110, which is a wonderful and pretty simple car. Except, it’s not. It has air con and CarPlay and keyless entry. But if you removed all of those things, maybe lobbed the carpet and soundproofing in a skip for good measure, would it make the car better, or would it make it harder to live with and more annoying? When it comes to sports cars, I don’t think it’s simplicity we want in and of itself so much as lightness and efficiency, which the A110 offers in spades while still being quite well equipped.

Sadly the Alpine has just gone out of production and, fabulous thing though it is, I don’t think it was enough of a sales success to make Renault’s accountants smile. Maybe they should have tried to give it a boost by stripping out all the convenience features and screwing in some needless manual windows. After all, never underestimate the appeal that comes from the illusion of simplicity.