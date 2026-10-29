The exact moment the term ‘hypercar’ was coined is a little foggy. At least when explicitly describing a machine that exceeded the scope and capabilities of the humble supercar.

It certainly wasn’t May 28, 1992, when the McLaren F1 was first revealed at The Sporting Club in Monaco. Which is odd considering history tells us this was the moment the supercar was transcended by a meticulous new breed of mid-engined exotic.

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The language surrounding the F1 at that launch event was earnest but emphatic. Containing no idle boasts nor a whiff of vapourware, the matter-of-fact way in which it was revealed and described, coolly and calmly positioned the F1 – McLaren Cars’ first road car programme, don’t forget – as something beyond the imagination and ambition of the incumbent supercar makers.

Audacious? Certainly. Arrogant? Possibly. Accurate? Absolutely deadly. Whichever way you sliced it, the F1 made Ferrari, Lamborghini and the rest look like they had been sleeping on the job. Which is also odd, given it had been an open secret that McLaren was working on a road car for years before it actually appeared.

True, scant details were known, other than it was being led by Gordon Murray. In hindsight this should have been enough of a clue, but back then the world had yet to see a contemporary supercar reframed through a scrupulous, imaginative lens like Murray’s.

Before the days of glossy hyperreal digital renderings and the need to feed a ravenous social media audience, the programme – cunningly referred to internally as ‘Project 1’ – quietly progressed behind the closed doors of McLaren Cars’ anonymous industrial unit on the Genesis Business Park in Woking.