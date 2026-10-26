Genesis is aiming to increase its annual European sales figures fivefold by 2030, up from 2500 units in 2025. That’s an ambitious target but still a modest one overall when its US arm sold more than 80,000 cars last year, and it will be a fraction of the 350,000 cars it wants to sell each year globally by the end of the decade.

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You certainly don’t see many on UK roads. That’s something the brand is hoping to change, slowly but surely, opening more dealerships and city-centre ‘Studios’, where buyers can poke around the product without salespeople breathing down their necks.

It’s also hoping to change things with the products it sells, such as the vibrant GV60 Magma. It’s the Genesis equivalent of the talented Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the regular GV60 being the more luxury-focused sibling of both the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, and it’s the first car from the new Magma performance sub-brand, whose Magma Orange hue you’ll also find on the GMR-001 Hypercar racing in the WEC under the Genesis Magma Racing banner.

Hopefully Genesis will forgive the comparison, but the combination of a cosy luxurious model, in-your-face performance version and a concurrent brand-building Le Mans programme with an eye-popping signature colour reminds me a bit of the Rover 75, MG ZT and MG-Lola EX257 raced by Anthony Reid et al in the early 2000s.

Genesis GV60 Magma – Motors and performance

With 641bhp available in Boost mode, though, it’s even more potent than MG’s Le Mans car, let alone any of its primary-coloured millennial saloons. The Magma makes a constant 601bhp from its twin-motor setup, with 583lb ft of torque, and unsurprisingly both figures match those of the Ioniq 5 N. Performance too squares with the Hyundai, with 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, though the Magma’s 164mph top speed betters its sibling by 3mph.

Yet Genesis is keen to stress that the GV60 Magma is designed to feel different to its Hyundai counterpart. There are the visuals for a start, which inject some attitude into the more rounded GV60’s shape, topped off by a prominent rear spoiler, the corners of which are flicked up like an airliner’s winglets.