A warning light illuminates on the dash of your new supercar. What do you do?

If it’s something built in the last few years, the chances are it’s happened before, probably multiple times, and you’ll do exactly as the presenters on the evo Podcast have begun to do: ignore it.

The subject of warning lights came up in Episode 70, hosted by James Taylor, Dickie Meaden and John Barker. The team discussed a day spent with a selection of supercars from the 2020s for the evo Eras feature in issue 352.

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It was a spectacular group of cars, including a Maserati MC20, McLaren 750S, and Ferrari SF90 Stradale, but not for the first time in a test of the latest and greatest, several of the cars were far from faultless during the day. ‘It’s a sign of the times I think. Apart from the Maserati, every single car threw a warning or stopped working’ said Dickie.

‘In the McLaren, the touchscreen packed up’ noted James, with Dickie adding ‘all the HVAC couldn't be switched on. You do all the “switch it off and switch it back on again”, but that didn’t work, so we just got used to putting the windows down if it got hot…’

It was far from the only car to have trouble either. ‘The Porsche had a chassis control warning flagged up but that never came back’ said Dickie. ‘The Lambo screen went into demo mode’ added James, ‘so Demo Mode was written in capital letters across everything and I couldn’t see the satnav. And then the engine light came on.’