With modern supercars, warning lights and electronic bugs come with the territory
More and more, cars on evo tests are being disrupted by minor but irritating faults. The evo Podcast discusses the issue.
A warning light illuminates on the dash of your new supercar. What do you do?
If it’s something built in the last few years, the chances are it’s happened before, probably multiple times, and you’ll do exactly as the presenters on the evo Podcast have begun to do: ignore it.
The subject of warning lights came up in Episode 70, hosted by James Taylor, Dickie Meaden and John Barker. The team discussed a day spent with a selection of supercars from the 2020s for the evo Eras feature in issue 352.
It was a spectacular group of cars, including a Maserati MC20, McLaren 750S, and Ferrari SF90 Stradale, but not for the first time in a test of the latest and greatest, several of the cars were far from faultless during the day. ‘It’s a sign of the times I think. Apart from the Maserati, every single car threw a warning or stopped working’ said Dickie.
‘In the McLaren, the touchscreen packed up’ noted James, with Dickie adding ‘all the HVAC couldn't be switched on. You do all the “switch it off and switch it back on again”, but that didn’t work, so we just got used to putting the windows down if it got hot…’
It was far from the only car to have trouble either. ‘The Porsche had a chassis control warning flagged up but that never came back’ said Dickie. ‘The Lambo screen went into demo mode’ added James, ‘so Demo Mode was written in capital letters across everything and I couldn’t see the satnav. And then the engine light came on.’
Dickie continues: ‘The Ferrari was fine at first, and then the little touch panel for the lights went dead for a day or a day and a half. And then the Aston Martin locked itself. The window wouldn’t go fully up, and after being parked all night with the window down a bit, it thought it was under threat so locked everything down - with the owner Andrew in the car and the key locked in the (electronically controlled) central sliding cubby.’
John then asks the question on everybody’s mind: ‘Is this that modern cars are too complex, with more stuff to break, or is it that previous generations have had all those things fixed?’
‘I think it’s a symptom of modern cars, isn’t it?’ agrees Dickie. ‘But it totally defeats the object of a warning light. If you took the car back to the dealer every time the car threw a warning light you’d never drive it. And they just take it around the back, switch everything off and on, cancel the codes, and that is that.
‘Unless there’s smoke or fluid coming out of it, or a horrible noise - by which time it’s too late anyway - you’re just going to ignore it.’
Other recent evo tests have thrown up similar issues, from constant engine management lights that we’ve been advised simply to ignore, to software issues that took a car out of action for several hours. We’ve not had catastrophic noises, complete failures to proceed, or wheels falling off, which might have beset a supercar of 50 years ago if you were unlucky, but in this modern age of software-driven cars, more minor faults certainly seem commonplace.
As Dickie mentions, the temptation is to simply ignore it, and hope it goes away next time you turn on the car. But the complexity of modern cars, from powertrains to infotainment systems, suggests this is a problem that might not be going away any time soon.
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