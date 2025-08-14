A couple of months and 1600 miles in, the Fast Fleet 208 has proven its worth through use as both a short-distance daily driver and long-distance motorway tool. There’s no doubt it’s better suited to some tasks than others, but impressions remain largely positive for our French supermini.

The initials of Peugeot Sport Engineering no longer adorn a single road car, and sadly the division won’t be laying its hands on the combustion-powered 208 anytime soon, if ever, so there’s no confusing our GT with its hot hatch relatives of old. However, that didn’t stop deputy editor James Taylor from venturing onto Bedford Autodrome’s South West Circuit during one of our recent evo trackdays to find out how it fares on the limit. The verdict was perhaps as you’d expect from a 134bhp mild-hybrid supermini, with ESC frustratingly restrictive and its three-cylinder engine feeling gutless on the open circuit. Of course, the 208 GT never claimed to be a track weapon and buyers are highly unlikely to book circuit time with one, but it’s all in the name of science…

Advertisement - Article continues below

> New Peugeot 208 GTi – all you need to know about the Alpine A290 rival

One thing that feels particularly right about the 208 is its kerb weight. Quoted at 1228kg, it’s only 40kg more than the discontinued Ford Fiesta ST. While this might not seem significant, the G90 BMW M5 has provided a stark reminder of just how much mass hybrid componentry can add, yet the (mild) hybrid 208 GT has achieved a figure you’d usually associate with a pure-combustion car. Granted, a tiny 0.89kWh battery pack will never lead to huge weight gain (or pure electric range for that matter), but the result should still be applauded.