Don't be fooled by the 'GT' badging – the Peugeot 208 GT is not a grand tourer in the conventional sense, but having completed over 1000 miles of motorway driving in the last month, I've well and truly put its long-distance abilities to the test. And regardless of what we’ve thrown at it, the French supermini has proven to be a trusty companion.

Sitting on cruise control for hundreds of miles on end is something the 208 is perfectly happy to do, and although it sounds rather gruff while accelerating up to motorway speeds, its 134bhp three-pot motor provides more than enough performance for the task. However, what has also become clear while covering this many miles is that the 208’s flaws go beyond the poor view of its digital dash.

On sunny days, the cabin’s satin chrome and piano black trim frequently redirect the sun’s glare squarely into the eyes of the driver. In my usual driving position I also find my knees to be a little cramped, interfering with steering inputs in some scenarios, while the central infotainment display is a touch too far away for comfortable operation on the move – a full-body lean towards the screen is required for accurate, quick commands.