Polestar is finally replacing its rival to Tesla’s Model 3. A new-generation Polestar 2 will be introduced at the beginning of 2027 to take on Tesla’s Model 3 and join a steadily-strengthening marketplace of small electric saloons. It’s a segment recently revolutionised by the range monster that is the new Mercedes CLA. Of course, by the time the Polestar 2 arrives, it’ll have the new BMW i3 to face off against too.

Details on the new Polestar 2 are scant. From this teaser we can see its design will echo language first expressed on the Polestar 4 SUV and Polestar 5 super saloon. There are no details as to what platform the Polestar 2 will utilise, though a variant of Geely’s Intelligent New Energy Architecture Evo (GEA Evo) is a strong candidate.

The platform revealed last year can feature double wishbone suspension at the front and dual motors on the rear axle among other advanced features that would support the higher-end, dynamic driving experience Polestar always aims for.

On sale since 2020, the Polestar 2 was the splintered marque’s first full production model following the low-volume, high-expense Polestar 1 hybrid coupe. The model has sold over 190,000 units in its time on sale, undergoing a facelift and comprehensive updates throughout its life, including the introduction of a rear-drive option and increases in range.

New Polestar 4 ‘estate’

The new Polestar 2 won’t be alone, with the Swedish marque preparing a number of new introductions for the coming years. Following introduction of the Polestar 5 flagship this year, a new variant of the Polestar 4 SUV will also be introduced that in Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller’s words will ‘combine the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV’. Judging by the teaser, which shows a Polestar 4 that (finally) features a rear window, we can expect a more spacious SUV body style to join alongside the existing swept-back, rear window-less crossover coupe.

After the new Polestar 2, a new compact premium SUV will be introduced, called the Polestar 7, set to (confusingly) sit below the Polestar 3 and 4 in the lineup.