News

RML P39 is 900bhp track monster inspired by Le Mans hypercars

It’s claimed the GT1-esque P39 will ‘comfortably eclipse’ the current 911 GT3 RS around the Nürburgring

by: Ethan Jupp
16 Oct 2024
RML P39 front4

RML Group has revealed its P39, a Porsche and Le Mans Hypercar-inspired machine designed for road and track use, to celebrate the 40 years of the automotive engineering firm. The P39 is expected to ‘comfortably eclipse’ the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS around Nürburgring Nordschleife, according to RML CEO Michael Mallock.

Taking the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S as its basis, the P39 upgrades everything, from the chassis and suspension to the engine and bodywork. The latter is visually unrecognisable by comparison to anything that’s currently built in Zuffenhausen.

Looking at the big numbers first, the engine is boosted from 640bhp to 900bhp, with a new ECU controlling new turbos, new intercoolers, new exhaust manifolds and a tuned exhaust. In terms of torque, the P39 delivers the Turbo S’s maximum of 590lb ft at 3000rpm, rising to its own 737lb ft maximum from 4500rpm. The P39 retains the eight-speed PDK transmission of the 911 Turbo S.

Though kerb weight figures aren’t given, it’s assumed the P39 will be lighter than the 1,640kg Turbo S thanks to carbonfibre bodywork replacing the alloy panelling of the Porsche. While RML says the P39 is inspired by Le Mans Hypercars visually, there’s definitely more visual synergy to our eyes with the Porsche 911 GT1 of the 1990s.

RML P39 rear4

While the Turbo S isn’t Porsche’s downforce monster, for context, the P39’s 662kg at 150mph more than quadruples it. By 177mph, the P39 produces 923kg of downforce, in comparison to the 860kg you get from a 911 GT3 RS at the same speed. The peak figures are driver-adjustable, thanks to a front and rear DRS system. Hydraulic actuators in the chassis also allow adjustment of the car’s overall platform to optimise underfloor aero. When not attacking for Nürburgring times, ‘Tour Mode’ can be selected to raise the ride height and slacken off the damping.

Given the much wider bodywork, it’s obvious that RML has widened the track for the P39 too. It’s a full 100mm wider at both the front (1683mm) and rear (1700mm) wheels than the 911 Turbo S on which it’s based. For reference, that means the RML P39 has wider track widths than the Porsche 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar.

Not so obvious visually is the 25mm longer wheelbase, though the 170mm increase in overall length is unsurprising looking at the bodywork. The tyres are wider too, up to a 275 section at the front and 335 section at the rear, compared to the 255/315 Turbo S. The wheels are bespoke forged items, 20in at the front and 21in at the rear.

RML P39 side4

On the inside, it is in part familiar 992 Porsche 911 but features a number of custom touches. Most obvious are the sports seats with embroidery matched four-point safety harnesses. The back seats are gone, with a custom half cage in its place.

Just 10 examples of the RML P39 40 Special Edition will be made. The price of each will be £495,000, plus the price of a donor and plus taxes. We’d not be too shocked if a cool £1million changes hands per car for most of them.

At the Nürburgring, RML’s simulations show that all this should translate to a time of 6min 45sec, compared to the 6min 49sec time of the 992 911 GT3 RS. Not a huge gain given it has an extra 380bhp to call upon, but quick enough to have us wondering when the next Porsche 911 GT2 RS to appear…

