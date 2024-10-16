RML P39 is 900bhp track monster inspired by Le Mans hypercars

RML Group has revealed its P39, a Porsche and Le Mans Hypercar-inspired machine designed for road and track use, to celebrate the 40 years of the automotive engineering firm. The P39 is expected to ‘comfortably eclipse’ the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS around Nürburgring Nordschleife, according to RML CEO Michael Mallock.

Taking the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S as its basis, the P39 upgrades everything, from the chassis and suspension to the engine and bodywork. The latter is visually unrecognisable by comparison to anything that’s currently built in Zuffenhausen.

Looking at the big numbers first, the engine is boosted from 640bhp to 900bhp, with a new ECU controlling new turbos, new intercoolers, new exhaust manifolds and a tuned exhaust. In terms of torque, the P39 delivers the Turbo S’s maximum of 590lb ft at 3000rpm, rising to its own 737lb ft maximum from 4500rpm. The P39 retains the eight-speed PDK transmission of the 911 Turbo S.

Though kerb weight figures aren’t given, it’s assumed the P39 will be lighter than the 1,640kg Turbo S thanks to carbonfibre bodywork replacing the alloy panelling of the Porsche. While RML says the P39 is inspired by Le Mans Hypercars visually, there’s definitely more visual synergy to our eyes with the Porsche 911 GT1 of the 1990s.

While the Turbo S isn’t Porsche’s downforce monster, for context, the P39’s 662kg at 150mph more than quadruples it. By 177mph, the P39 produces 923kg of downforce, in comparison to the 860kg you get from a 911 GT3 RS at the same speed. The peak figures are driver-adjustable, thanks to a front and rear DRS system. Hydraulic actuators in the chassis also allow adjustment of the car’s overall platform to optimise underfloor aero. When not attacking for Nürburgring times, ‘Tour Mode’ can be selected to raise the ride height and slacken off the damping.