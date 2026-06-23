Porsche axes numerous models and any possibility of an electric 911

Complex times and a tough financial position following a costly £5bn U-turn on its all-electric Cayman project have put Porsche in a more precarious position than many thought was possible. The marque has attempted to plug gaps in its lineup in response to the ever-changing market, but this has only done damage, and its CEO has now officially recognised this. Today, Michael Leiters outlined his plan to turn things around.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche said its portfolio had ‘become too complex – even compared to the competition,’ and so it has announced it will reduce the number of model variants in response. Porsche has already started to make changes with the discontinuation of the Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo, and while it does say it will continue to invest in pure-combustion, hybrid and all-electric models, one electrified model in particular gets a special mention in this statement.

> Porsche Taycan copies Hyundai with fake gears

The introduction of an all-electric 911 has been rumoured (and feared, by some) for some time now, but purists needn’t worry. Leiters said: ‘For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future. Because there will be no fully electric 911.’ Nevertheless, he does believe EVs have a place in the lineup, adding: ‘I am convinced that the Cayenne Electric can play a key role for Porsche in the electric age – and help to build a true BEV heritage.’

Porsche believes that the key to it all is to focus on models that define the brand, in an effort to remain ‘the brand for people who want to drive themselves’. Contrary to what many believe following the recent launch of numerous special-edition 911s, it also acknowledged that ‘selling more cars doesn’t automatically make Porsche stronger,’ but that it needs to focus on ensuring buyers make a conscious decision to choose the brand.

Leiters said ‘we are still in a challenging situation and are therefore currently working on a strategy that will lead us to sustainably healthy profitability and enhanced strategic resilience.’ Precisely how that will change its lineup in the coming years is yet to be seen, but initial signs are certainly promising for enthusiasts.