New Porsche Cayenne GTS – BMW’s X5M and X6M have new challengers 

If you missed out on the previous generation Cayenne Turbo GT, Porsche’s GT-developed ultra-coupe SUV, the new 493bhp V8-powered GTS might ease the pain for you. Launched as the latest addition to the new Cayenne line-up, the model is available in both conventional five-door hatch and coupe body styles, with their underpinnings the same. This means a 10mm lower ride height, standard adaptive air-suspension, PASM dampers and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. The company’s Dynamic Chassis Control hardware remains an option on both models, which start at £106,100.

Those active dampers include dual-valve technology and the two-chamber air-springs have a different ‘spring rate’ over the regular Cayenne models to improve cornering agility. The front axle pivot bearings have also been taken from the Cayenne Turbo GT, increasing negative camber by 0.58 degrees.

Punching the new Cayenne GTS models along is a breathed on variant of the ubiquitous VW Group - but Porsche designed and manufactured - 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Power increases by 39bhp and 29lb ft over the previous GTS model, with peaks now 493bhp and 487lb ft. An additional independent water-cooling circuit for the four-wheel drive system has also been taken from the Turbo GT and fitted to the GTS models to manage temperatures and performance. This all results in a 0-62mph time of 4.4sec and a 171mph top speed.

New 21-inch RS Spyder wheels are fitted as standard to set the GTS apart from its lesser Cayenne relatives, and Carmine red and Nardo grey paint is also available to order. There’s a myriad of trim upgrades for the exterior to mark the model out from your regular Cayenne, including a revised design for the front bumper that incorporates larger cooling intakes. The standard Sport Design styling package elements are all finished in gloss black, too.

Inside, Porsche’s Race-Tex trim covers most surfaces including the eight-way adjustable sport seats. GTS Coupe models are also fitted with a panoramic sunroof and an adaptive rear wing. Options include a centre exit exhaust, carbonfibre roof finish, a carbonfibre rear diffuser and a reduction in sound deadening. Depending how you spec it, the lightweight packages can save… 25kg. On a car that weighs around two-tons.

Available to order now, you’ll need to finance £106,100 for the regular Cayenne GTS and £107,700 for the coupe.